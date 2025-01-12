News
Delight for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 As New Recruit Claims Five-Wicket Haul in ILT20
News
January 12, 2025 - 1:09 pm

Sagar Paul
The Afghan Pacer who was released by SRH before the IPL 2025 auction, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 2 crore.

Rajasthan Royals will be delighted ahead of IPL 2025 as their new recruit, Fazalhaq Farooqi, playing for MI Emirates, took a five-wicket haul in the ILT20 opener against Dubai Capitals.

The Afghan Pacer who was released by SRH before the IPL 2025 auction, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 2 crore.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Recruit Opens Up On Being Asked To Leave A Franchise Team By The Owner

Farooqi Shines with a Five-Wicket Haul Against Dubai Capitals

In the game against the Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled brilliantly. He took five wickets, including Shai Hope, Brandon McMullen, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, and Olly Stone.

Farooqi finished with amazing figures of 4 overs, 16 runs, and 5 wickets with an economy rate of 4. He was the most effective bowler in the season’s first match.

Though his team lost the match, his IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, would be happy with his performance.

For the upcoming season, Fazalhaq Farooqi could be used as a backup pacer since Jofra Archer is the main pacer.

However, if the Afghan pacer continues to perform like this, he might find a place in the playing XI and also be used as an impact player.

Also Read: Fresh Problem For India Test Seniors As BCCI Set To Bring In New Rule

Dubai Capitals Edge MI Emirates in a Thrilling Season Opener

In the match, Dubai Capitals batted first and scored 133/8 in 20 overs, with Brandon McMullen scoring 58 and Rovman Powell adding 25. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the star bowler for MI Emirates, taking 5 wickets.

MI Emirates replied with 132/7 in their 20 overs, losing the game by a narrow margin of one run. Nicholas Pooran the skipper of MI Emirates, made 61 runs and Akeal Hosein contributed 30 runs.

For the Dubai Capitals, Gulbadin Naib picked three wickets and Olly Stone took two. With 13 runs needed in the final over, rookie Farhan Khan held his nerve against Pollard to give the Capitals a thrilling one-run victory in the season opener.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Fazalhaq Farooqi
ILT20
ILT20 2025
IPL 2025
MI Emirates
Rajasthan Royals
RR

