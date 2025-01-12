Delight for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 As New Recruit Claims Five-Wicket Haul in ILT20

The Afghan Pacer who was released by SRH before the IPL 2025 auction, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 2 crore.

Rajasthan Royals will be delighted ahead of IPL 2025 as their new recruit, Fazalhaq Farooqi, playing for MI Emirates, took a five-wicket haul in the ILT20 opener against Dubai Capitals.

Farooqi Shines with a Five-Wicket Haul Against Dubai Capitals

In the game against the Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled brilliantly. He took five wickets, including Shai Hope, Brandon McMullen, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, and Olly Stone.

Farooqi finished with amazing figures of 4 overs, 16 runs, and 5 wickets with an economy rate of 4. He was the most effective bowler in the season’s first match.

Though his team lost the match, his IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, would be happy with his performance.

For the upcoming season, Fazalhaq Farooqi could be used as a backup pacer since Jofra Archer is the main pacer.

However, if the Afghan pacer continues to perform like this, he might find a place in the playing XI and also be used as an impact player.

Dubai Capitals Edge MI Emirates in a Thrilling Season Opener

In the match, Dubai Capitals batted first and scored 133/8 in 20 overs, with Brandon McMullen scoring 58 and Rovman Powell adding 25. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the star bowler for MI Emirates, taking 5 wickets.

MI Emirates replied with 132/7 in their 20 overs, losing the game by a narrow margin of one run. Nicholas Pooran the skipper of MI Emirates, made 61 runs and Akeal Hosein contributed 30 runs.

For the Dubai Capitals, Gulbadin Naib picked three wickets and Olly Stone took two. With 13 runs needed in the final over, rookie Farhan Khan held his nerve against Pollard to give the Capitals a thrilling one-run victory in the season opener.

