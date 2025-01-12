News
Superstar Batter Glenn Maxwell Produces Unbelievable Knock of 90 in BBL Encounter
News
January 12, 2025 - 4:19 pm

RCB’s Loss, Punjab Kings’ Gain! Superstar Batter Produces Unbelievable Knock of 90 in BBL Encounter

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru before the IPL 2025 auction, was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 4.20 crore.

Punjab Kings star batter Glenn Maxwell, representing Melbourne Stars, delivered an incredible knock of 90 in the BBL match against Melbourne Renegades.

Also Read: Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Maiden Hundred as India Women Register Highest ODI Team Total

Maxwell Rescues Melbourne Stars After Top-Order Collapse

In the encounter against the Melbourne Renegades, the Melbourne Stars batted first, and Glenn Maxwell came in at number 6 when his side were struggling at 45/4 after 7 overs.

Despite losing wickets at the other end, Maxwell took command and smashed 90 off 52 balls, including four fours and ten sixes at a strike rate of 173.08.

He put up an 81-run stand for the 8th wicket with Usama Mir, in which Maxwell scored all the runs. His brilliance helped the team reach a respectable total of 165 in 20 overs. Maxwell was dismissed on the first ball of the final over.

Punjab Kings, his IPL franchise, must be overjoyed with his performance, since he has now struck back-to-back fifties. On the other side, RCB, the team that released him, might regret their decision. Maxwell is likely to play a key role for Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL season.

Also Read: Delight for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 As New Recruit Claims Five-Wicket Haul in ILT20

Maxwell’s 90 Anchors Melbourne Stars’ Innings

In the match, Melbourne Stars batted first and scored 165/10 in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell hit 90 off 52 balls and Ben Duckett scored 21. The rest of the batters didn’t do much. For Renegades, Tom Rogers, Fergus O’Neill, Kane Richardson, and Adam Zampa all took 2 wickets while Jacob Bethell picked up 1.

In reply, at the time of writing the report, the Renegades are 43/3 in 7 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tim Seifert are at the crease.

