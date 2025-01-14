Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Player Lights Up ILT20 With Stunning Hundred After Being Picked at PSL 2025 Draft

He will feature in the PSL 2025 after being picked by the Multan Sultans in the draft.

Former Delhi Capitals cricketer Shai Hope did not find any buyer at the IPL 2025 Auction but proved his caliber in the ILT20 after scoring a spectacular hundred for Dubai Capitals against MI Emirates.

Hope will feature in the PSL 2025 after being picked by the Multan Sultans in the draft.

Shai Hope’s Lone Battle Against MI Emirates

Against MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals were chasing a target of 188, and Shai Hope opened the innings. Other batters were not up to the mark, but Hope stood out, keeping his team in the game with a stunning knock of 101 off 59 balls, including 11 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 171.19.

He was dismissed in the 16th over despite his best efforts, and Dubai Capitals eventually lost the match, failing to reach the target.

Although he remained unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, his PSL team, Multan Sultans, who picked him in the draft, would surely be proud of this performance.

MI Emirates Defeated Dubai Capitals by 26 runs

MI Emirates batted first and scored 187/7 in the allocated 20 overs. Tom Banton scored 74 off 52 balls, while Nicholas Pooran finished with a quickfire 59 off 29 balls. Gulbadin Naib was the Dubai Capitals’ standout bowler, taking three wickets, while Olly Stone took two.

In response, Dubai Capitals could not get close to the target, managing 161/6 in 20 overs and lost the game by 26 runs. The only good thing for their team was Shai Hope’s 101 off 59 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes. The rest of the batting order struggled, with the second-best score of just 16.

MI Emirates bowlers were outstanding. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Alzarri Joseph each bagged two wickets, and Waqar Salamkheil and Allah Ghazanfar each had one.

