Packed Calendar! Dates Announced for WPL 2025 With Just One Week Gap From IPL 2025 Start

The Indian cricketing calendar is set to be jam-packed from early next year.

The Indian cricketing calendar is set to be jam-packed from early next year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally deciding on a window to host the upcoming third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025).

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has identified a month-long timeline, which will span between early February and March with the tournament dates expected to be February 6 to March 9, 2025. It is understood that the Indian board informed the WPL franchises about the development during last weekend’s auction in Bengaluru on December 15.

If the WPL 2025 final is scheduled between March 7 and 9, there will be an approximate gap of just one week before the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) begins. The BCCI has already confirmed that the starting date of IPL 2025 for March 14.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad amongst host-city options for WPL 2025

The BCCI has not yet finalized the venues, but the frontrunner for the host city seems to be between Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

It is understood that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has reportedly not been approached to host matches, which is the home base of the Mumbai Indians WPL team. Similarly, a senior official from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has confirmed that Bengaluru, the home ground of Royal Challengers Bengaluru is also not under consideration.

Delhi, base of the Delhi Capitals, is also unlikely to be selected due to the harsh cold weather during that time of the year.

This narrows the options down to Lucknow, the base of UP Warriorz and Ahmedabad, the home of Gujarat Giants. A decision on the final venue is expected in the coming days.

