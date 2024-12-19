News
New Rajasthan Royals pacer makes ODI debut
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 19, 2024 - 6:44 pm

New Rajasthan Royals Pace Sensation Snacks Mohammad Rizwan on Helmet on ODI Debut [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Given his tremendous promise, the Royals decided to secure him for INR 1.5 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.

New Rajasthan Royals pacer makes ODI debut

Newly recruited Rajasthan Royals pace sensation Kwena Maphaka was handed his ODI debut earlier today by the Proteas management during the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI. Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, he gave a display of his lethal bowling by snacking Mohammad Rizwan’s helmet with a fiery bouncer during the ongoing SA vs PAK 2nd ODI.

Maphaka also made immediate impact by picking up the wicket of Pakistan opener Saim Ayub and put the visitors on the backfoot.

Check the video of Mohammad Rizwan getting a blow on his helmet from Maphaka’s deadly bouncer below.

https://twitter.com/exceedingxpuns/status/1869729514164781124

Given Maphaka’s tremendous promise at such a young age, the Rajasthan Royals decided to secure the South Africa speedster for INR 1.5 crores at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction last month. Prior to being picked by RR, Maphaka plied his trade with the Mumbai Indians last season (IPL 2024).

Kwena Maphaka has already impressed in his limited international appearance

Kwena Maphaka came under the spotlight earlier this year while playing for South Africa Under-19. The left-arm fast bowler stood out by becoming the tournament’s top wicket-taker, claiming 21 wickets in six matches.

Following his heroics in the U19 World Cup, MI signed Kwena Maphaka as a replacement player for Dilshan Madushanka where he made two appearances, conceding 89 runs while picking just a solitary wicket. 

In August, Maphaka made history as the youngest player to debut for South Africa in international cricket, achieving the feat at just 18 years and 137 days old during a bilateral series against the West Indies.

ALSO READ: Decision Made on Venues for ICC Tournament Games, Including Champions Trophy, Between India and Pakistan Until 2027

During the recent T20I series against Pakistan before the ODI leg, Maphaka impressed with his express pace, clocking over 150kmph on the speed gun.

IPL 2025
Kwena Maphaka
Rajasthan Royals
SA vs PAK

