Newly recruited Rajasthan Royals pace sensation Kwena Maphaka was handed his ODI debut earlier today by the Proteas management during the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI. Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, he gave a display of his lethal bowling by snacking Mohammad Rizwan’s helmet with a fiery bouncer during the ongoing SA vs PAK 2nd ODI.

Maphaka also made immediate impact by picking up the wicket of Pakistan opener Saim Ayub and put the visitors on the backfoot.

Check the video of Mohammad Rizwan getting a blow on his helmet from Maphaka’s deadly bouncer below.

Given Maphaka’s tremendous promise at such a young age, the Rajasthan Royals decided to secure the South Africa speedster for INR 1.5 crores at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction last month. Prior to being picked by RR, Maphaka plied his trade with the Mumbai Indians last season (IPL 2024).

Kwena Maphaka has already impressed in his limited international appearance

Kwena Maphaka came under the spotlight earlier this year while playing for South Africa Under-19. The left-arm fast bowler stood out by becoming the tournament’s top wicket-taker, claiming 21 wickets in six matches.

Following his heroics in the U19 World Cup, MI signed Kwena Maphaka as a replacement player for Dilshan Madushanka where he made two appearances, conceding 89 runs while picking just a solitary wicket.

In August, Maphaka made history as the youngest player to debut for South Africa in international cricket, achieving the feat at just 18 years and 137 days old during a bilateral series against the West Indies.

During the recent T20I series against Pakistan before the ODI leg, Maphaka impressed with his express pace, clocking over 150kmph on the speed gun.

