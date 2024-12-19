News
India vs Pakistan
News
December 19, 2024 - 4:53 pm

Decision Made on Venues for ICC Tournament Games, Including Champions Trophy, Between India and Pakistan Until 2027

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The issue arose with India's denial to travel to Pakistan for CT2025

India vs Pakistan

After much contemplation, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have finally given an update earlier today (December 19) on the existing conundrum surrounding venues for India vs Pakistan clashes. The problem arose with the next edition of the ICC Champions Trophy (CT 2025) scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year and India’s denial to travel to the neighbouring nation due to political reasons.

Cricket’s apex council has now clarified that India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue.

The latest decision regarding neutral venues for India vs Pakistan games will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Unhappy With Australian Journalist, Confrontation at Airport Goes Viral

Decision Made on Venues for ICC Tournament Games between India vs Pakistan

While the issue regarding venues seems to have reached a conclusion, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule is yet to be announced with just two more months left to go for the mega-event. It is expected to be released soon as Pakistan gears to defend the title they claimed back in 2017.

The tournament will include eight teams: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and the host nation, Pakistan.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that the PCB has been granted the hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, with provisions for neutral venue arrangements.

On the other hand, Cricket Australia (CA) is scheduled to host a major ICC women’s tournament between 2029 and 2031.

CT 2025
ICC
ICC Champions Trophy
India vs Pakistan

