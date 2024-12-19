News
Legendary batter Virat Kohli was involved in a verbal spat with an Australian journalist at Melbourne Airport ahead of the Boxing Day Test.
News
December 19, 2024 - 2:46 pm

Virat Kohli Unhappy With Australian Journalist, Confrontation at Airport Goes Viral

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

As the media person started filming his family, Kohli, who has always maintained privacy regarding his family, was annoyed and lashed out at the reporter at the airport.

Legendary batter Virat Kohli was involved in a verbal spat with an Australian journalist at Melbourne Airport ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Legendary batter Virat Kohli was involved in a verbal spat with an Australian journalist at Melbourne Airport ahead of the Boxing Day Test. As he was leaving for the hotel, the cameras were panned at him, which is usually the case wherever he travels.

However, the matter escalated when the journalists pointed the lens at his family, including his wife and two kids. As the media person started filming his family, Kohli, who has always maintained privacy regarding his family, was annoyed and lashed out at the reporter at the airport.

There was a short but heated spat between Kohli and the journalist, and he was seen saying, “With my kids, I need some privacy. You can’t film without asking me.” India Today has reported that after a brief altercation, the journalist deleted photos and videos of Virat’s wife and kids, and Kohli reached his hotel.

Also Read: Only Two Indian Team Members Had Prior Knowledge of Ashwin’s Retirement

The airport authority has taken the matter into its own hands, and the matter seems to have been sorted now, but the journalist should have been aware of Kohli’s stand regarding his family’s privacy. As if the Head-Siraj incident wasn’t enough, the Border Gavaskar Trophy has intensified further, this time due to an off-field drama.

Virat Kohli looks to overcome his batting challenges in Melbourne

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s struggles on the field have become a problem for India as they look to gain a lead in the series. India’s premium batter has repeated the same mistake, leading to unfortunate dismissals and low scores.

Barring his century in the second innings of the Perth Test, he has never looked convincing with the bat. With other batters not contributing much either, India need Kohli to find his form and return to his threatening best at No.4.

The questions around his spot in the XI are aplenty already, and if Kohli doesn’t step up now, his place can be in danger. He is going through one of the worst slumps in Test cricket history.

This tour hasn’t been as fruitful for Kohli, but there are still two Tests left and a lot to play for. He will look to regain his lost form and make a big score.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Virat Kohli

