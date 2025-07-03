News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Retired Proteas Star Heinrich Klaasen Wants ICC To Scrap Off Bilateral ODIs To Declutter Busy Cricket Calendar
news

Retired Proteas Star Wants ICC To Scrap Off Bilateral ODIs To Declutter Busy Cricket Calendar

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 3, 2025
2 min read
Retired Proteas Star Heinrich Klaasen Wants ICC To Scrap Off Bilateral ODIs To Declutter Busy Cricket Calendar

South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket earlier last month, has called for the scrapping of bilateral ODI series between nations in a bid to declutter an already busy cricket calendar.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Pamir Legends PAL

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Maiwand Champions MDS

Fixtures Standings
Toss – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU All Stars BSAS

73/6

Sofia Stars SOST

74/0

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

129/2

BCC Spartan BSP

144/3

BCC Spartan beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

119/6

Sofia Stars SOST

137/8

Sofia Stars beat BCC Spartan by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

100/8

BSCU All Stars BSAS

116/6

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

48/8

Indonesia Women INA-W

49/1

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

122/10

Malaysia Reds MR

126/4

Malaysia Reds beat Malaysia Blues by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Ghani Glass GG

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
England Women A ENGA-W

6/0

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Especially with the advent of multiple global T20 leagues, cricketers barely get an off-season and the 33-year-old Proteas called for some changes by the apex cricket council (ICC) in the 50-over format that can benefit the players.

Echoing on the same lines, Klaasen said to Cricbuzz, “I think the only change that I will make is probably take [bilateral] one-day cricket away from international cricket. Make it more Test matches for teams that don’t play a lot of Test matches. Play more T20 cricket, because that’s what the people want to see. You can keep your one-day World Cups, and just maybe a month before the one-day World Cup starts, you play five games for every team, just to get used to that format.”

ALSO READ:

Why did Heinrich Klaasen retire suddenly?

For the unversed, Klaasen announced his white-ball retirement in June, after having already hung up his boots in the longest format last year.

His decision regarding ODIs and T20Is came after contract negotiations with Cricket South Africa (CSA) did not go as he had hoped for although he was in the plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Nevertheless, the talented right-hander had enjoyed an illustrious international career and finished as one of South Africa’s most powerful white-ball players. While he played just four Tests between 2019-2023, his ODI career spanned 60 matches where he amassed over 2,000 runs with an impressive average of nearly 44. Among his standout performances was a breathtaking knock of 174 against Australia in 2023, the second-highest score ever recorded by a No. 5 batter in ODI history.

In T20Is, he featured in 58 games, maintaining a remarkable strike rate of 141.84. He remained a vital part of South Africa’s white-ball squads until his last international appearance during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against New Zealand.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Heinrich Klaasen
ICC
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

'Yashasvi Jaiswal Isn't Suited at Gully...' - Australian Star Heats Up Discussions Over India's Sloppy Fielding

‘Yashasvi Jaiswal Isn’t Suited at Gully…’ – Australian Star Heats Up Discussions Over India’s Sloppy Fielding

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a few catches in the first Test, which impacted the result of the match.
6:21 pm
Amogh Bodas
Why Frustrated England Pacer Chris Woakes' Call For DRS Rule Change Is Not Justified?

Why Frustrated England Pacer’s Call For DRS Rule Change Is Not Justified?

Three of the pacer's deliveries were declared umpire's call as they were slightly clipping into the stumps.
5:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ankeet Chavan Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Cricket Association IPL 2013 spot fixing

BCCI Ban Lifted, Mumbai Appoints Former Rajasthan Royals Player As Head Coach Of U-14 Team

Ankeet Chavan was banned by BCCI for seven years for alleged IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandle.
5:25 pm
Aditya Ighe
Multiple IPL Stars Set To Headline As Cricket Australia Announces BBL 2025–26 Full Schedule

Multiple IPL Stars Set To Headline As Cricket Australia Announces BBL 2025–26 Full Schedule

5:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

This was Ravindra Jadeja's 23rd Test fifty, and his seventh on English soil.
4:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
'You've Got to Bowl...' - Veteran India Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Strategy to Dismiss Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘You’ve Got to Bowl…’ – Veteran India Batter Reveals Strategy to Dismiss THIS Youngster During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja will resume Day 2 on 310/5.
2:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.