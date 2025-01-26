News
Drama in ILT20 As Former RCB Recruit Wanders out of Crease and Is Run Out by LSG Superstar; Later Recalled To Bat Despite Being Given Out
News
Last updated: January 26, 2025

Sagar Paul
The incident occurred in the second innings, when the Gulf Giants were chasing a target of 152 runs.

In a dramatic moment of the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants, Tom Curran, former RCB player, was run out by LSG star Nicholas Pooran after coming out of his crease. Surprisingly, he was called back and allowed to resume his innings after being declared out.

Curran Recalled to Bat After a Dramatic Turn of Events

It was drama on the last ball of the 18th over. After Mark Adair hitting the ball down for a single, the wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran saw Tom Curran come out of his crease just before the umpire signaled the over’s completion. Pooran acted quickly to knock off the bails and appealed for a run-out. The on-field umpires referred it upstairs, and the big screen declared ‘OUT’, confirming Curran was outside his crease when the bails were removed.

Just when it seemed the matter was resolved, the situation did an U turn. In an exemplary display of sportsmanship, MI Emirates chose to withdraw the appeal and asked the umpires to call Curran back and let him continue batting.

Gulf Giants defeated MI Emirates by 2 wickets

MI Emirates posted a total of 151/6 in the first innings. The only significant contributors were Tom Banton (56 off 39 balls) and Kieron Pollard (34 off 24 balls). Daniel Worrall was excellent with the new ball, taking 2 wickets while conceding just 19 runs.

Gulf Giants had early trouble in chasing 152, losing James Vince and Jordan Cox at 20/2. Tom Alsop and Gerhard Erasmus (37 off 28 balls) stabilized the innings with a 65-run stand. But a mini-collapse saw them slide from 85/2 to 104/5, which gave MI Emirates hope. Late cameos from Mark Adair (15 off 8 balls) and Tom Curran took the game deep. With 11 required in the last over, a no-ball and a six made it less of a burden, and Zuhaib clinched the match by 2 wickets on the last ball.

