RCB and CSK’s New Recruits Stand Out in Hobart Hurricanes’ Road to the BBL 2024-25 Final

The Hobart Hurricanes have entered the second final of the Big Bash League, where they will face the Sydney Thunder in Hobart. The Hurricanes were the most consistent team in the league stage, winning seven of the ten games and finishing at the top of the table.

Throughout the edition, several key contributors stepped up at different stages. However, Tim David and Nathan Ellis were the two main players who were consistent despite doing a tough job for the team.

Tim David: The Reliable Finisher for Hobart Hurricanes

While he batted in the lower middle order, David is the second-leading run-scorer for the Hurricanes this season. He has 254 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 177.62 in nine innings, including two fifties.

The most notable aspect was his boundary-hitting ability as David found the fence every 3.86 deliveries. Among all batters to face at least 100 deliveries this season, his balls-per-boundary ratio is the fourth-best.

He has been severe vs pace and maximised their overs with his ruthless approach. Among all batters with a minimum of 50 balls vs pace, David’s strike rate (219.04) is the highest, and he hits a boundary every 2.89 deliveries.

What a way to bring up 50!



Tim David is a beast in the Power Surge 🔥

He has utilised the power surge, providing impetus to the innings after the field restrictions. That’s where the power surge helped him – whenever David struggled to get going, those two overs helped him break barriers and find the touch.

Nathan Ellis: Leader and Defender For the Hurricanes

Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis has again done what was expected of him – bowling all the tough overs and still being successful. He is the second-leading wicket-taker for Hobart Hurricanes this edition, snaring 10 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 19.20 in nine outings.

His powerplay economy was a brilliant 7.71, while he also bowled well in the power surge. His overs were mainly during the field restrictions and death overs.

Still, his season economy rate reads 8.12, the fifth-best among pacers with at least ten wickets. Further, Ellis also played a couple of cameos with the willow, flexing his batting abilities.

Captain gets captain!



Nathan Ellis went for two boundaries in a row, but he's dismissed Usman Khawaja for 23.

He is also the captain of the side and has led from the front. He is a T20 specialist, which again showed why he is rated so highly and was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 auction.

These two players will look for one final push and take the team to the trophy. Hobart Hurricanes have never won the title and won’t find a better opportunity to do it.

