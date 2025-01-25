News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
CSK Star Shivam Dube Named Replacement As Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Sidelined From Remaining IND vs ENG T20Is
News
Last updated: January 25, 2025

CSK Star Named Replacement As Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Sidelined From Remaining IND vs ENG T20Is

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Nitish has been advised a rest of 4 weeks.

CSK Star Shivam Dube Named Replacement As Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Sidelined From Remaining IND vs ENG T20Is

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube has been named as the replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy for the remainder of the ongoing IND vs ENG T20I series.

It has been understood that Nitish suffered a side strain and will not take any more part in the England series. He has been advised a rest of 4 weeks. On the other hand, Shivam Dube is expected to be available from the third T20I of the five-match series, which will be held in Rajkot on January 28. Both team will be locking horns today (January 25), for the second T20I in Chepauk.

Notably, Dube’s last outing in an India jersey came last year in August during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka. He then missed India’s home T20I series against Bangladesh with a back injury.

Prior to that, he was also a part of the India team which won the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

ALSO READ:

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s absence will be a big blow for India

Nitish Kumar Reddy was one of India’s biggest positives in 2024 and his absence will definitely be a big blow for India. In a short span, Nitish has evolved into an integral cog in the Indian setup and it will be of utmost priority to manage his workload properly going ahead.

After a stellar campaign in the IPL 2024, he was handed his India debut during the Bangladesh T20I series.

His impressive performances convinced the Indian selectors to take the seaming all-rounder to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Although the Indian team had a disappointing outing, losing the five-match contest 3-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy ended as one of the top performers, contributing with both the bat and the ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IND vs ENG
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Shivam Dube

Latest news

Related posts

CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash

CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash

The all-rounder, released by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025 auction, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.20 crore.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
Big Boost for India as Star Batter Shubman Gill Regains Form With Ranji Trophy Century Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Big Boost for India: Star Batter Regains Form With Ranji Trophy Century Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

This was after a first innings disappointing performance where he could only managed to make four runs.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
Todd Murphy

Australia’s 14-wicket Monster From India Series Set to Light Up Sri Lankan Shores After 18-Month Exile

His last appearance came during Ashes 2023.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Mohammed Siraj's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers has backed the move of the Indian pacer's exclusion from Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

‘Looks Unsettled’: Former RCB Teammate Supports Decision To Drop India Star for Champions Trophy 2025

His exclusion raised many eyebrows.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Batting Average of 56, Still Sanju Samson Not Picked for Champions Trophy 2025, Former India Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out at Selectors

Batting Average of 56, Still Not Picked for Champions Trophy 2025: Former India Cricketer Lashes Out at Selectors

The selectors chose to go with KL Rahul, who appears to be their preferred wicketkeeper-batter for ODIs, and Rishabh Pant, who returned to the format during the series against Sri Lanka last year.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

The prospects of being on the bench may force him to wait around to get opportunities, but one thing is sure such performances will make a strong case for him to make it to the playing XI of LSG next season.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy