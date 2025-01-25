CSK Star Named Replacement As Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Sidelined From Remaining IND vs ENG T20Is

Nitish has been advised a rest of 4 weeks.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube has been named as the replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy for the remainder of the ongoing IND vs ENG T20I series.

It has been understood that Nitish suffered a side strain and will not take any more part in the England series. He has been advised a rest of 4 weeks. On the other hand, Shivam Dube is expected to be available from the third T20I of the five-match series, which will be held in Rajkot on January 28. Both team will be locking horns today (January 25), for the second T20I in Chepauk.

Notably, Dube’s last outing in an India jersey came last year in August during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka. He then missed India’s home T20I series against Bangladesh with a back injury.

Prior to that, he was also a part of the India team which won the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s absence will be a big blow for India

Nitish Kumar Reddy was one of India’s biggest positives in 2024 and his absence will definitely be a big blow for India. In a short span, Nitish has evolved into an integral cog in the Indian setup and it will be of utmost priority to manage his workload properly going ahead.

After a stellar campaign in the IPL 2024, he was handed his India debut during the Bangladesh T20I series.

His impressive performances convinced the Indian selectors to take the seaming all-rounder to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Although the Indian team had a disappointing outing, losing the five-match contest 3-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy ended as one of the top performers, contributing with both the bat and the ball.

