News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash
News
Last updated: January 25, 2025

CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The all-rounder, released by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025 auction, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.20 crore.

CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash

Vijay Shankar, CSK new recruit, struck an unbeaten 150 for Tamil Nadu against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy match.

The all-rounder, released by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025 auction, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.20 crore.

Vijay Shankar Delivers an Excellent Knock

In the game against Chandigarh, when his team was struggling at 46/4, Vijay Shankar came to bat at 6 in the second innings. He was under pressure, but he showed fantastic batting skills. He scored an unbeaten 150 off 171 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes. He had a crucial partnership of 152 runs for the fifth wicket with Jagadeesan and then 107 runs for the sixth wicket with Andre Siddarth. It was because of his innings that Tamil Nadu were able to put up a strong total.

While he could score only 1 run in the first innings, he came back very strongly in the second to give a standout performance. This knock will also be a big boost for his IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. Though he might be sitting on the bench, the impact player rule might provide him opportunities in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ:

Tamil Nadu in Control as Match Heads into Final Day

Talking about the match, Tamil Nadu scored 301 runs in their first innings. In response, Chandigarh managed 204 runs. In the second innings, Tamil Nadu, with a lead of 97 runs, declared their innings at 305/5, setting a target of 402 runs. Vijay Shankar remained unbeaten on 150, while N Jagadeesan contributed 89 runs.

Chasing the target, Chandigarh were 113/5 after the end of day 3, as they still need 290 runs to win, with Manan Vohra and Vishu at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL
IPL 2025
Ranji Trophy 2024/25
Ranji Trophy 2025
Vijay Shankar

Latest news

Related posts

CSK Star Shivam Dube Named Replacement As Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Sidelined From Remaining IND vs ENG T20Is

CSK Star Named Replacement As Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Sidelined From Remaining IND vs ENG T20Is

Nitish has been advised a rest of 4 weeks.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Big Boost for India as Star Batter Shubman Gill Regains Form With Ranji Trophy Century Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Big Boost for India: Star Batter Regains Form With Ranji Trophy Century Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

This was after a first innings disappointing performance where he could only managed to make four runs.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
Todd Murphy

Australia’s 14-wicket Monster From India Series Set to Light Up Sri Lankan Shores After 18-Month Exile

His last appearance came during Ashes 2023.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Mohammed Siraj's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers has backed the move of the Indian pacer's exclusion from Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

‘Looks Unsettled’: Former RCB Teammate Supports Decision To Drop India Star for Champions Trophy 2025

His exclusion raised many eyebrows.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Batting Average of 56, Still Sanju Samson Not Picked for Champions Trophy 2025, Former India Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out at Selectors

Batting Average of 56, Still Not Picked for Champions Trophy 2025: Former India Cricketer Lashes Out at Selectors

The selectors chose to go with KL Rahul, who appears to be their preferred wicketkeeper-batter for ODIs, and Rishabh Pant, who returned to the format during the series against Sri Lanka last year.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

The prospects of being on the bench may force him to wait around to get opportunities, but one thing is sure such performances will make a strong case for him to make it to the playing XI of LSG next season.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy