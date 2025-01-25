CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash

The all-rounder, released by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025 auction, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.20 crore.

Vijay Shankar, CSK new recruit, struck an unbeaten 150 for Tamil Nadu against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy match.

The all-rounder, released by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025 auction, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.20 crore.

Vijay Shankar Delivers an Excellent Knock

In the game against Chandigarh, when his team was struggling at 46/4, Vijay Shankar came to bat at 6 in the second innings. He was under pressure, but he showed fantastic batting skills. He scored an unbeaten 150 off 171 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes. He had a crucial partnership of 152 runs for the fifth wicket with Jagadeesan and then 107 runs for the sixth wicket with Andre Siddarth. It was because of his innings that Tamil Nadu were able to put up a strong total.

While he could score only 1 run in the first innings, he came back very strongly in the second to give a standout performance. This knock will also be a big boost for his IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. Though he might be sitting on the bench, the impact player rule might provide him opportunities in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ:

Tamil Nadu in Control as Match Heads into Final Day

Talking about the match, Tamil Nadu scored 301 runs in their first innings. In response, Chandigarh managed 204 runs. In the second innings, Tamil Nadu, with a lead of 97 runs, declared their innings at 305/5, setting a target of 402 runs. Vijay Shankar remained unbeaten on 150, while N Jagadeesan contributed 89 runs.

Chasing the target, Chandigarh were 113/5 after the end of day 3, as they still need 290 runs to win, with Manan Vohra and Vishu at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.