News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
England’s Joe Root has been in exceptional form while playing for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025 with both bat and ball.
News
Last updated: January 26, 2025

While England batters struggle in India, Star Player Pushes For T20I Recall With All-round Masterclass in SA20 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He has batted in difficult conditions throughout the tournament and still scored heavily while opening for the Royals, showing his true class.

England’s Joe Root has been in exceptional form while playing for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025 with both bat and ball.

England’s Joe Root has been in exceptional form while playing for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025 with both bat and ball. He has batted in difficult conditions throughout the tournament and still scored heavily while opening for the Royals, showing his true class.

Root is the leading run-scorer in the season, with 279 runs at an average of 69.75 and a strike rate of 140.91 in seven outings, including three fifties and the best of 92*. Further, he also has 5 wickets at 20 runs apiece, with the best of 2/32.

In Paarl Royals’ latest fixture against Pretoria Capitals, Root churned out another match-winning all-round performance in Paarl. On a slow and low deck, he showed his experience with the willow and weaved a prudent 78-run knock in 56 deliveries, including eight boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 139.29.

The key aspect of this innings was how he manoeuvred the fields and ran hard between the wickets, especially against tweakers. Later, Root snared two wickets while conceding only 32 runs with the ball, including a big wicket of Will Jacks to guide Paarl Royals to their sixth victory this season and at the top of the table.

Joe Root pushes a case for himself in England’s T20I series

Joe Root couldn’t have found a better time to up his T20 game and churn out consistent performances in this format. While English batters continue to struggle against Indian spinners at one end, Root has put on a masterclass to tackle them in more difficult conditions.

The selectors must check his performances and see if he can return to this format, especially after other batters’ struggles. He has always been a quality spin player, with ample success in the longer formats in Asian conditions.

Also Read:

He might not be as flamboyant as other English batters, but quality-wise, he is better than most. He can also play quickfire knocks and utilise the powerplay overs if the decks are flat and good for shot-making.

The next T20 World Cup is in India and Sri Lanka, where spinners naturally get more assistance off the deck, even if they are batting-friendly. England should see how their batters fare vs spin in the remaining matches, and if the trend continues, they should try bringing in Joe Root in T20Is at some stage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England
IND vs ENG
Joe Root
Paarl Royals
SA20 2025

Latest news

Related posts

Star Batter Heinrich Klaasen Returns To Form Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifty in SA20 2025 Match

Good News for SRH: Star Batter Returns To Form Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifty in SA20 2025 Match

This was a very important innings for him, coming at a time when he had been in pretty poor form in the tournament after scoring only 43 runs in the last five innings.
January 26, 2025
Sagar Paul
Drama in ILT20 As Former RCB Recruit Wanders out of Crease and Is Run Out by LSG Superstar; Later Recalled To Bat Despite Being Given Out

Drama in ILT20 As Former RCB Recruit Wanders out of Crease and Is Run Out by LSG Superstar; Later Recalled To Bat Despite Being Given Out

The incident occurred in the second innings, when the Gulf Giants were chasing a target of 152 runs.
January 26, 2025
Sagar Paul
Brydon Carse IPL 2025 IND vs ENG Second T20I

SRH’s 1 Crore Punt Pick For IPL 2025 Delivers Stellar All-round Show in Second IND vs ENG T20I

Although England lost the match, Carse’s standout performance was one of the major talking points.
January 25, 2025
Prasenjiit Dey
Harry Brook, undone by the Indian tweaker Varun Chakravarthy, blamed smog for the dismissal in Kolkata in first T20I.

‘Stumps Were Placed at Wrong Place Today’ – Fans Troll Harry Brook for His ‘Smog’ Comment After Another Dismissal Against Varun Chakravarthy

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
Dhruv Jurel

In The Playing XI For The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, Dhruv Jurel Set To Make Strong Push For A Permanent Spot

He will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity in a bid to become a mainstay in the squad.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy are not featuring in the second T20I against England in Chennai.

Why are Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy Not Playing in Second IND vs ENG T20I?

Both have sustained injuries, which has kept them out of action from this contest.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy