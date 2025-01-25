News
WATCH
Last updated: January 25, 2025

Tilak Varma Hits a 150 km/h Delivery for Magnificent Six; Impresses Jofra Archer [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

It came right from the middle of the bat and sailed to the boundary for a massive maximum.

Tilak Varma hit a magnificent six off Jofra Archer over the fine-leg region on the second delivery of the fifth over in the second T20I in Chennai. It came right from the middle of the bat and sailed to the boundary for a massive maximum.

Archer bowled a length delivery angling into the batter, and Tilak stayed inside the line and whipped it over the fine-leg region. The ball came at a high pace, so Tilak didn’t have to do much, and that angle also made the shot relatively easy.

Still, facing a full-flowing Archer is tough, but Tilak outsmarted the bowler by not moving too much towards the leg stump and keeping the room for bat swing open. Even Archer was impressed with the shot and gave a remarkable expression by twisting his face, depicting he was astonished by the stroke.

Archer could have tried going for slightly short stuff, for this length at that pace was bound to get dispatched. He was bowling high speed and tried to confine Tilak with the same plan but couldn’t get his length right, and these Indian batters are ready to pounce on any loose delivery.

India lose five wickets inside ten overs during the chase

After asking England to bat first, India restricted them to 165/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy snared two wickets each, while four other bowlers dismissed a batter each.

Jos Buttler again top-scored 45 runs in 30 balls, including two boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 150 for England. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse (31) and Jamie Smith (22) made useful contributions to propel England to a fighting target.

Also Read:

During the chase, India didn’t have the brightest of starts, losing Abhishek Sharma in the second over. While Indian batters kept playing their shots, the wickets also fell regularly and were reduced to 78/5 inside ten overs.

England bowlers have bowled brilliantly and not allowed India to run away with the game, unlike the first T20I. Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar are in the middle, and the duo must stitch a partnership here.

