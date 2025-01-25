Why are Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy Not Playing in Second IND vs ENG T20I?

Both have sustained injuries, which has kept them out of action from this contest.

Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy are absent from India’s playing XI for the second T20I against England in Chennai. Both have sustained injuries, which has kept them out of action from this contest.

Rinku Singh has a low back spasm, which he sustained while fielding in the first T20I. The BCCI’s medical team monitors him closely, and he won’t participate in the second and third games in Chennai and Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy is out of the whole series due to a side strain in the practice session. He will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management, as he looks to recover.

Both players have been crucial to the T20I setup and almost sealed their spots on the back of consistent performances at every turn. That both players are ruled out at the same time has surely disrupted the team combination, leaving the middle order slightly inexperienced.

Ramandeep Singh and Shivam Dube added to the squad

Ramandeep Singh and Shivam Dube have replaced the injured Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squad. Ramandeep made his T20I debut in South Africa last year and has played two games in this format, both against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube returns to the India setup after a while due to injury and other reasons. His last outing for the Men in Blue came during an ODI game against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year, following which he missed the T20I series against Bangladesh due to a back injury.

Also Read:

Both Ramandeep and Shivam were part of this round of the Ranji Trophy but couldn’t make a big impact. Their teams Punjab and Mumbai also lost their respective contests, and the two will now join the Indian squad and look to get back into the groove.

India have won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I in Chennai, and Rinku and Nitish are the two obvious changes in the side. Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar have replaced them in the XI, and the two will look to perform well and keep their places.

India’s updated T20I squad vs England

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Axar Patel (vice-capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.