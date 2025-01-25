News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy are not featuring in the second T20I against England in Chennai.
News
Last updated: January 25, 2025

Why are Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy Not Playing in Second IND vs ENG T20I?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Both have sustained injuries, which has kept them out of action from this contest.

Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy are not featuring in the second T20I against England in Chennai.

Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy are absent from India’s playing XI for the second T20I against England in Chennai. Both have sustained injuries, which has kept them out of action from this contest.

Rinku Singh has a low back spasm, which he sustained while fielding in the first T20I. The BCCI’s medical team monitors him closely, and he won’t participate in the second and third games in Chennai and Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy is out of the whole series due to a side strain in the practice session. He will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management, as he looks to recover.

Both players have been crucial to the T20I setup and almost sealed their spots on the back of consistent performances at every turn. That both players are ruled out at the same time has surely disrupted the team combination, leaving the middle order slightly inexperienced.

Ramandeep Singh and Shivam Dube added to the squad

Ramandeep Singh and Shivam Dube have replaced the injured Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squad. Ramandeep made his T20I debut in South Africa last year and has played two games in this format, both against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube returns to the India setup after a while due to injury and other reasons. His last outing for the Men in Blue came during an ODI game against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year, following which he missed the T20I series against Bangladesh due to a back injury.

Also Read:

Both Ramandeep and Shivam were part of this round of the Ranji Trophy but couldn’t make a big impact. Their teams Punjab and Mumbai also lost their respective contests, and the two will now join the Indian squad and look to get back into the groove.

India have won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I in Chennai, and Rinku and Nitish are the two obvious changes in the side. Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar have replaced them in the XI, and the two will look to perform well and keep their places.

India’s updated T20I squad vs England

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Axar Patel (vice-capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Ramandeep Singh
Rinku Singh
Shivam Dube

Latest news

Related posts

Harry Brook, undone by the Indian tweaker Varun Chakravarthy, blamed smog for the dismissal in Kolkata in first T20I.

‘Stumps Were Placed at Wrong Place Today’ – Fans Troll Harry Brook for His ‘Smog’ Comment After Another Dismissal Against Varun Chakravarthy

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
Dhruv Jurel

In The Playing XI For The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, Dhruv Jurel Set To Make Strong Push For A Permanent Spot

He will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity in a bid to become a mainstay in the squad.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rinku Singh Ruled Out of 2nd and 3rd England T20I

Rinku Singh Ruled Out of 2nd and 3rd England T20I; KKR Teammate Named Replacement

The BCCI confirmed the development in an official statement.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK Star Shivam Dube Named Replacement As Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Sidelined From Remaining IND vs ENG T20Is

CSK Star Named Replacement As Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Sidelined From Remaining IND vs ENG T20Is

Nitish has been advised a rest of 4 weeks.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash

CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash

The all-rounder, released by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025 auction, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.20 crore.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
Big Boost for India as Star Batter Shubman Gill Regains Form With Ranji Trophy Century Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Big Boost for India: Star Batter Regains Form With Ranji Trophy Century Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

This was after a first innings disappointing performance where he could only managed to make four runs.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy