News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
A fan invaded the ground to meet Rohit Sharma during the Ranji Trophy fixture in Mumbai’s Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC.
WATCH
Last updated: January 25, 2025

Fan Invades the Ground by Breaching Security To Meet Rohit Sharma in the Ranji Trophy Fixture; Video Goes Viral on the Internet [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He was soon taken away, but Rohit kept things calm and had a few words before the security escorted him.

A fan invaded the ground to meet Rohit Sharma during the Ranji Trophy fixture in Mumbai’s Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC.

A fan invaded the ground to meet Rohit Sharma during the Ranji Trophy fixture in Mumbai’s Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. It has been a trend in recent years, for several spectators breach security to meet their idols on the field.

The incident unfolded when Rohit was fielding somewhere at the mid-on region, and one person came running towards him. As he reached the Indian captain, the security personnel followed him immediately and captured him.

He was soon taken away, but Rohit kept things calm and had a few words before the security escorted him. He probably would have asked the security to go easy on him because the intention of the fan was not to harm him; all he wanted was to meet his favourite cricketer and he achieved it.

The game was paused for a few moments before the proceedings resumed, but the video of the whole incident has been viral on the internet. It also shows how popular has Rohit become among fans, especially while playing in his home city, where he has achieved ample success over the years.

Rohit Sharma continues his terrible run with the willow

Rohit Sharma returned to playing in the Ranji Trophy for the first time since 2015, but his return didn’t go as expected. He registered a low score of 3 in 19 balls in the first innings before a familiar dismissal against pacers followed.

Also Read:

Later in the second innings, Rohit was off to a fluent start early in the innings and hit as many as two boundaries and three sixes. Just before he could get going, Yudhvir Singh dismissed him on a score of 28 in the 14th over to break the opening partnership.

Overall, he could only score 31 runs in the contest when he would have liked to score more. Ideally, he should have scored more and got some runs under the belt before the England series.

Mumbai also lost the contest as Jammu and Kashmir defeated them by 5 wickets. Mumbai had a star-studded lineup with several players with international experience, but none of that mattered in the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Mumbai vs Jammu Kashmir
Ranji Trophy
Rohit Sharma

Latest news

Related posts

First Hat-Trick by a Pakistan Spinner in Tests WATCH Noman Ali Script History As Multan Turns Square on Day One

First Hat-Trick by a Pakistan Spinner in Tests: WATCH Noman Ali Script History As Multan Turns Square on Day One

The left arm spinner Noman Ali's hat-trick included the wickets of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
Forgetten RCB player George Garton

Forgotten RCB Player From IPL 2021 Takes Stunning Catch in Big Bash League 2024–25 Challenger [WATCH]

He was with RCB during the IPL 2021 season.
January 24, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rohit Sharma Dismissed After Fiery Start in Ranji Trophy; Rajasthan Royals Bowler Refuses To Celebrate Wicket [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma Dismissed After Fiery Start in Ranji Trophy; Rajasthan Royals Bowler Refuses To Celebrate Wicket [WATCH]

In the first innings, when Umar dismissed Rohit, he did not celebrate too.
January 24, 2025
Sagar Paul
Rohit Sharma dismissed for 3 on Ranji Trophy return against J&K

WATCH: Rohit Sharma flops on Ranji Trophy return after nearly a decade, departs for 3 against J&K

January 23, 2025
CX Staff Writer
Glenn Maxwell Virat Kohli RCB

Former RCB Teammate Copies Virat Kohli’s Famous Crowd Silence Celebration in BBL [WATCH]

He gestured to the crowd to remain quiet by putting his fingers on the lips.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rinku Singh gifts superbike to his father

Talented KKR Batting Sensation Gifts Superbike to His Father [WATCH]

He had to overcome extreme financial struggles to climb the ladder of success.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy