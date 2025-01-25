Fan Invades the Ground by Breaching Security To Meet Rohit Sharma in the Ranji Trophy Fixture; Video Goes Viral on the Internet [WATCH]

He was soon taken away, but Rohit kept things calm and had a few words before the security escorted him.

A fan invaded the ground to meet Rohit Sharma during the Ranji Trophy fixture in Mumbai’s Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. It has been a trend in recent years, for several spectators breach security to meet their idols on the field.

The incident unfolded when Rohit was fielding somewhere at the mid-on region, and one person came running towards him. As he reached the Indian captain, the security personnel followed him immediately and captured him.

He was soon taken away, but Rohit kept things calm and had a few words before the security escorted him. He probably would have asked the security to go easy on him because the intention of the fan was not to harm him; all he wanted was to meet his favourite cricketer and he achieved it.

The game was paused for a few moments before the proceedings resumed, but the video of the whole incident has been viral on the internet. It also shows how popular has Rohit become among fans, especially while playing in his home city, where he has achieved ample success over the years.

A fan entered the ground to meet Indian Captain Rohit Sharma. [📸: Nisarg Naik] pic.twitter.com/7ER6gNo6T6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2025

Rohit Sharma continues his terrible run with the willow

Rohit Sharma returned to playing in the Ranji Trophy for the first time since 2015, but his return didn’t go as expected. He registered a low score of 3 in 19 balls in the first innings before a familiar dismissal against pacers followed.

Also Read:

Later in the second innings, Rohit was off to a fluent start early in the innings and hit as many as two boundaries and three sixes. Just before he could get going, Yudhvir Singh dismissed him on a score of 28 in the 14th over to break the opening partnership.

Overall, he could only score 31 runs in the contest when he would have liked to score more. Ideally, he should have scored more and got some runs under the belt before the England series.

Mumbai also lost the contest as Jammu and Kashmir defeated them by 5 wickets. Mumbai had a star-studded lineup with several players with international experience, but none of that mattered in the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.