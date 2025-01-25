News
Rinku Singh Ruled Out of 2nd and 3rd England T20I
News
Last updated: January 25, 2025

Rinku Singh Ruled Out of 2nd and 3rd England T20I; KKR Teammate Named Replacement

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The BCCI confirmed the development in an official statement.

Rinku Singh Ruled Out of 2nd and 3rd England T20I

Dynamic middle-order batter Rinku Singh will briefly miss the ongoing five-match IND vs ENG T20I series after suffering a back spasm while fielding during the series opener in Kolkata. The talented left-hander has now been ruled out of the second and third fixtures of the T20I leg.

“He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing 5-match T20I series,” the BCCI confirmed the development in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Rinku’s teammate from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ramandeep Singh has been named as the replacement. Ramandeep made his India debut in November last year during the four-match T20I tour of South Africa.

ALSO READ:

India dealt another injury blow

In other news, seaming all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the series with a side strain. The selectors have named a like-for-like replacement in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Shivam Dube.

In the interim, India and England are slated to lock horns today (January 25) in Chepauk for the second fixture of the series.

Notably, both the replacements won’t be available for the second game and it is thus expected that Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel can be brought into the playing XI.

India already won the first game in Kolkata and will hope to continue the momentum with a win in Chennai as well.

Updated India squad for England T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

