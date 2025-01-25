‘Stumps Were Placed at Wrong Place Today’ – Fans Troll Harry Brook for His ‘Smog’ Comment After Another Dismissal Against Varun Chakravarthy

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.

There’s something about English players and their excuses whenever they fail, which often occurs in alien conditions. The fresh one came from Harry Brook’s end after England’s shambolic performance against spinners in the first T20I.

Brook, undone by a brilliant delivery, blamed smog in Kolkata for the dismissal, especially against Varun Chakravarthy. While he appreciated Varun’s masterful bowling, Brook quickly came up with an excuse for their horrible batting show.

“I didn’t face Bishnoi but Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. He’s tough to pick. I think actually with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick as well. Hopefully, the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier.”

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I. He clearly didn’t read from the hands and was unsure which way it would turn, as has been the case with plenty of batters while facing Varun.

Fans react with hilarious memes and posts after Harry Brook’s dismissal

While Harry Brook is generally seen as a quality spin player, his reputation has taken a hit in the T20I arena. He has been unable to get past leg-spinners and often fell prey to googlies in the shortest format.

Also Read:

According to Cricbuzz, he has an average of 3.50 and has been dismissed six times in 21 balls against googlies by leg-spinners in T20s, which doesn’t bode for someone touted as a good player of spin.

His comments were bound to be scrutinised, and fans didn’t have to wait long to troll him with their hilarious memes and posts. The social media has been filled with users making fun of Brook’s dismissal, asking whether the smog was the reason for his downfall again.

Here are some reactions:

Definitely no SMOG today. Maybe Brook will blame stumps were placed at wrong place today. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) January 25, 2025

Smog or no smog, Harry Brook can’t play spin! — Shrikant (@HomerOpines) January 25, 2025

Varun C has brought the fog from Kolkata. — Viroot (@topgun_mav11) January 25, 2025

No smog and yet he can’t be played 👀 pic.twitter.com/NACGqvOz7c — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) January 25, 2025

all it took Varun was 1 ball to dismiss Brook in smogless conditions but needed 5 balls in the previous game amidst smog. Fair to say Brook's a better reader of spin in smog, legend in the making for a reason — Abhay (@ImAbhay3) January 25, 2025

Here to let everyone know there's no smog in Chennai. — Srinivas R (@srini_r_twit) January 25, 2025

"Varun Chakravarthy is looking at him, and saying look if there's any smog there."



Sunil Gavaskar after Brook's dismissal?? 😭😭😭😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 25, 2025

The smog is in Harry Brook's eyes — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 25, 2025

You play #VarunChakravarthi as a leg spinner, you are obviously not sighting the ball well, smog or not! #INDvsENG #mystery#CricketTwitter — WV Raman (@wvraman) January 25, 2025

There was no Smog to blame today. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) January 25, 2025

India’s spinners have again done a fine job keeping England in check despite occasional big overs here and there. The deck has been nice for batting, but Indian bowlers are too skilled to go for runs consistently, and maybe Brook, or someone else from the English dressing room, will come with a fresh excuse for another abysmal batting show.

