News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Harry Brook, undone by the Indian tweaker Varun Chakravarthy, blamed smog for the dismissal in Kolkata in first T20I.
Social Reactions
Last updated: January 25, 2025

‘Stumps Were Placed at Wrong Place Today’ – Fans Troll Harry Brook for His ‘Smog’ Comment After Another Dismissal Against Varun Chakravarthy

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.

Harry Brook, undone by the Indian tweaker Varun Chakravarthy, blamed smog for the dismissal in Kolkata in first T20I.

There’s something about English players and their excuses whenever they fail, which often occurs in alien conditions. The fresh one came from Harry Brook’s end after England’s shambolic performance against spinners in the first T20I.

Brook, undone by a brilliant delivery, blamed smog in Kolkata for the dismissal, especially against Varun Chakravarthy. While he appreciated Varun’s masterful bowling, Brook quickly came up with an excuse for their horrible batting show.

“I didn’t face Bishnoi but Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. He’s tough to pick. I think actually with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick as well. Hopefully, the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier.”

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I. He clearly didn’t read from the hands and was unsure which way it would turn, as has been the case with plenty of batters while facing Varun.

Fans react with hilarious memes and posts after Harry Brook’s dismissal

While Harry Brook is generally seen as a quality spin player, his reputation has taken a hit in the T20I arena. He has been unable to get past leg-spinners and often fell prey to googlies in the shortest format.

Also Read:

According to Cricbuzz, he has an average of 3.50 and has been dismissed six times in 21 balls against googlies by leg-spinners in T20s, which doesn’t bode for someone touted as a good player of spin.

His comments were bound to be scrutinised, and fans didn’t have to wait long to troll him with their hilarious memes and posts. The social media has been filled with users making fun of Brook’s dismissal, asking whether the smog was the reason for his downfall again.

Here are some reactions:

India’s spinners have again done a fine job keeping England in check despite occasional big overs here and there. The deck has been nice for batting, but Indian bowlers are too skilled to go for runs consistently, and maybe Brook, or someone else from the English dressing room, will come with a fresh excuse for another abysmal batting show.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Harry Brook
IND vs ENG
Varun Chakravarthy

Latest news

Related posts

Controversial decisions have been aplenty throughout this Border Gavaskar Trophy, and the third umpire has been scrutinised numerous times.

‘Ridiculous Decision’ – Fans Lash Out at Third Umpire After Another Controversial Decision Ruled Washington Sundar Out

The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle.
January 3, 2025
Darpan Jain
KKR Fans Left Fuming As Venkatesh Iyer Given Out in a Controversial Manner in SMAT Final

KKR Fans Left Fuming As Venkatesh Iyer Given Out in a Controversial Manner in SMAT Final

The incident becomes even more intriguing for KKR fans, as both Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.
December 15, 2024
Sagar Paul
Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli on the first delivery of the 21st over to provide a big breakthrough to the Australian team.

Virat Kohli Mirror Image Dismissal Leads India’s Dramatic Middle-Order Collapse in Adelaide; Fans React

Only Shubman Gill got a good delivery, but barring him, Rahul and Kohli could have resisted playing those shots.
December 6, 2024
Darpan Jain
Harshit Rana didn't get to play in the third T20I.

‘Gambhir still wears a purple up his sleeves’ – Fans react with hilarious memes as Harshit Rana remains uncapped after missing third T20I

Harshit Rana is still uncapped after the third T20I between India and Bangladesh, which is a pleasing development for Kolkata Knight Riders.
October 12, 2024
Darpan Jain
Nitish Kumar Reddy notched up his maiden T20I half-century.

‘Clearly Ready’ – Nitish Kumar Reddy gets huge praise on social media after boundary-laden maiden half-century

Nitish Kumar Reddy eventually perished after a well-made 74 in just 34 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries and seven sixes, at a strike rate of 217.65.
October 9, 2024
Darpan Jain

Fans lose their cool as Hardik Pandya says ‘losing is good at times’

The Indian skipper imbibed a philosophical outlook to focus on India's disappointing 3-2 T20I series loss to the West Indies. 
August 14, 2023
Kashish Chadha
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy