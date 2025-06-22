News
Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill face criticism for not using Shardul Thakur well ENG vs IND 1st Test
‘If you’re gonna play…’ – Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Face Huge Flak for Shardul Thakur Selection in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 22, 2025
3 min read

India amassed 471 in the first innings on the back of three centuries.

The first Test between England and India in Leeds has a tinge of everything. We are just on Day 3, and four centuries have already been scored. India were bundled out for 471 before England closed the second day on 209/3. However, Shardul Thakur playing ahead of Nitish Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav yielded criticism for the Indian coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the captain, Shubman Gill.

Coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Shubman Gill Face Criticism 

The coach-captain duo are on the receiving end of criticism for the lack of trust shown in the Mumbai pacer. Shardul bowled just three overs on the second day. Fans online felt that he could have been trusted more with his abilities. Additionally, his experience of bowling in English conditions is required more than ever, with Jasprit Bumrah to reduce his appearances in the whites.

The angst amongst fans was visible all over social media, as the 33-year-old was kept away from bowling. Shardul was picked ahead of Nitish Reddy, who performed well on India’s recent tour Down Under. Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav is also not included in the playing XI.

Let us look at some of the reactions from X (Previously Twitter) for Shardul’s under-utilisation in the first Test. 

Shardul Thakur in Tests

In 12 Test matches so far, the Indian all-rounder has managed to pick 31 wickets at an average of 29.61. He has made important contributions to his team in the past, especially during the Australia tour in 2020/21. In 20 innings, he has scored 332 runs with four fifties and a highest score of 67.

If India is to do something special in this Test, they are going to require him to step up and perform beyond his abilities.

