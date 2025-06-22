‘If you’re gonna play…’ – Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Face Huge Flak for Shardul Thakur Selection in ENG vs IND 1st Test

India amassed 471 in the first innings on the back of three centuries.

The first Test between England and India in Leeds has a tinge of everything. We are just on Day 3, and four centuries have already been scored. India were bundled out for 471 before England closed the second day on 209/3. However, Shardul Thakur playing ahead of Nitish Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav yielded criticism for the Indian coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the captain, Shubman Gill.

Coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Shubman Gill Face Criticism

The coach-captain duo are on the receiving end of criticism for the lack of trust shown in the Mumbai pacer. Shardul bowled just three overs on the second day. Fans online felt that he could have been trusted more with his abilities. Additionally, his experience of bowling in English conditions is required more than ever, with Jasprit Bumrah to reduce his appearances in the whites.

The angst amongst fans was visible all over social media, as the 33-year-old was kept away from bowling. Shardul was picked ahead of Nitish Reddy, who performed well on India’s recent tour Down Under. Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav is also not included in the playing XI.

ALSO READ:

Let us look at some of the reactions from X (Previously Twitter) for Shardul’s under-utilisation in the first Test.

Someone remind them that we have another bowler in Shardul Thakur. Usko bhi try kar lo kya pata wicket mil jaaye. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 21, 2025

If Prasidh Krishna isn’t bowling well, why not give Shardul Thakur a chance? pic.twitter.com/gmaRSWjOAV — NiiVK (@Niiki099) June 21, 2025

Is Shardul thakur playing as a batsman…??? Not even a single over so far in swinging conditions …here he comes finally after 39 overs…why…??? @ShubmanGill — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) June 21, 2025

Should have picked Kuldeep Yadav over Shardul Thakur. — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) June 21, 2025

It's been 39 overs.

Gill hasn't got Shardul Thakur in the attack yet..#INDvsENG #NSGonWhatsapp pic.twitter.com/KtVFHMouUv — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 21, 2025

Why did India pick Shardul Thakur over that Nitish kid?



Find it a bit odd, especially given Shardul’s barely being used as a bowler.



Am I missing something? — Neal Gardner (@Nealbackup) June 22, 2025

If Shardul ain't good enough to bowl before Jadeja in England, why is he playing ahead of NKR?? — Mohit Katta (@MohitKattaC1733) June 21, 2025

Indian bowling barring Bumrah hasn't looked threatening at all. Shardul bowling only 6 out of 80 overs in these conditions is surprising. England are six down and the 2nd new ball should be taken right away. Big phase of play coming up — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 22, 2025

high time captain's understand Shardul Thakur is not just a bowling end change / 4th change bowler. he more of a swing bowler, not a big swing, but good enough swing to make it into an international team. — JayGawas (@JayGawas14) June 22, 2025

Shardul Thakur in Tests

In 12 Test matches so far, the Indian all-rounder has managed to pick 31 wickets at an average of 29.61. He has made important contributions to his team in the past, especially during the Australia tour in 2020/21. In 20 innings, he has scored 332 runs with four fifties and a highest score of 67.

If India is to do something special in this Test, they are going to require him to step up and perform beyond his abilities.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.