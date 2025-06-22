News
'Had Thought of Three Celebrations': Rishabh Pant Opens Up on His Somersault to Celebrate Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Had Thought of Three Celebrations’: Rishabh Pant Opens Up on His Somersault to Celebrate Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 22, 2025
3 min read

He notched up 134 runs off 178 deliveries including six over-boundaries.

'Had Thought of Three Celebrations': Rishabh Pant Opens Up on His Somersault to Celebrate Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has revealed that he had planned three celebrations for his century against England on the first Test in Leeds. However, his remarkable 134 in the first innings powered India to a huge score of 471.

Rishabh Pant Speaks About His Viral Somersault Celebration After Century

Before the beginning of play on Day 3, veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara asked the 27-year-old, if the celebration after his century on Day 2 was planned, or it came out spontaneously. Pant then revealed that he had thought of three different celebrations but ultimately made up his mind to stick to his own trademark somersault one.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Previously, he had also brought out the same celebration after notching up a hundred for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league-stage fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“I had thought of three celebrations in my mind. One was like this [gestures], one was ‘let bat do the talking.’ But then I thought about doing my own celebration. I have been doing this since childhood,” he said to Pujara.

Notably, his 65 alongside a 127-run knock from the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill, saw India finish the opening day on 359/3. Pant converted his overnight score to 134 on Day 2 while, Gill was dismissed after a well-made 147, which is his highest score in red-ball matches so far.

However, this was also the seventh Test ton of Pant, who currently holds the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. He also became the only overseas keeper to put up three centuries on England soil. Moreover, the 27-year-old is currently the third-highest six-hitter (79) among the Indian players in Tests, after the former skipper Rohit Sharma (88) and Virender Sehwag (90), respectively.

ALSO READ:

England vs India 1st Test

After getting a good start on the opening day, the Indian all-rounders including Shardul Thakur and the veteran Ravindra Jadeja, couldn’t put up a partnership to take that total above 500. The English bowlers made a strong comeback after Pant’s dismissal to bundle out the side for 471.

In the second innings, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah provided a breakthrough in his first over in the form of Zak Crawley. However, apart from him, all other bowlers struggled to find their rhythm in the match. Bumrah ended up with two more wickets as England finished the day on 209/3 with centurion Ollie Pope and Harry Brook on the crease.

On the third day of the first England vs India Test in Leeds, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have joined the wicket-taking tally by scalping one apiece. At the time of writing, England are on 352/6 with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith unbeaten on 70 and 40, respectively.

