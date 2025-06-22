Rishabh Pant Loses Cool With Umpire, Throws Ball in Frustration on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were unbeaten on the crease.

During the 63rd over of the England vs India 1st Test at Headingley, vice-captain Rishabh Pant lost his cool while speaking to the on-field umpire, Chris Gaffaney. During Mohammed Siraj’s over, Pant was not satisfied with the condition of the Duke’s ball. He walked up to the umpire to get it changed. What happened next made Pant temporarily lose his composure as he threw the ball away. Later, Jasprit Bumrah was seen having an animated chat with the umpire. England captain Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were unbeaten on the crease.

Rishabh Pant threw the ball after speaking to Umpire Gaffaney. Here’s why:

The keeper-batter was seen requesting the umpire to change the ball. Gaffaney looked at the ball and passed it through the gauge, but didn’t get the ball changed. The conversation led to Pant throwing the ball and the umpire walking away.

As per the rule for the red-ball format, a new ball is given at the start of every innings, end of 80 overs, or when the ball is in a bad shape, at the discretion of the umpire. Pant approached Gaffaney based on the ball’s condition. However, the new ball was taken after 80 overs were complete.

ENG vs IND 1st Test At Headingley

India started strong in the Headingley Test with centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and the newly appointed skipper, Shubman Gill. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant also joined the party on Day 2, after breaking multiple records. He became the only Indian keeper with three centuries on English soil. After smashing six maximums, he’s also third in the list of hitting the most sixes in this format by an Indian.

Initially, the bowling innings was a bit of a disappointment as all three wickets on Day 2 were taken by Jasprit Bumrah. However, on Day 3, Prasidh Krishna and Siraj stepped up. Ollie Pope was dismissed at 106 runs while Brook (99) missed his ton by a whisker.

As of completing this report, England’s score reads 427/7 at the end of 91 overs. Krishna has taken a three-fer while Siraj took out the captain for 29 runs. The hosts trail by 44 runs with Chris Woakes (23) and Brydon Carse (12) on the crease.

