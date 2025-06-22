News
4 Indian Players Set to Play in the County Championships 2025
indian-cricket-team

4 Indian Players Set to Play in the County Championships 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 22, 2025
3 min read

The eight league games of all teams have begun on June 22.

Apart from India’s 19-member squad playing the first Test against England in Leeds, there are four other Indians on English soil who will be featuring in the County Championships 2025. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma are the Indian players who will be featuring in England’s domestic cricket league. 

The County Championship is a tournament in England’s domestic circuit. It features ten teams. Nottinghamshire and Surrey are leading the points table, whereas Yorkshire and Worcestershire are languishing at the bottom in the first division. All teams have completed seven games. Here is an overview of the four Indians who have set foot on English soil to represent their respective county sides. 

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is set to play for Northamptonshire. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner was expected to join the county setup shortly after his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint. PBKS lost the Final of the IPL to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who lifted their maiden title on June 3. This is Chahal’s second stint with the county team, after he picked 19 wickets in four matches last season. The Indian leg-spinner will be available for the County Championship as well as the One-Day Cup starting in June. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad bagged a contract with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. This came after he was ruled out of the IPL due to an injury. Gaikwad is expected to play in five County Championship games. He will join the team in July, ahead of their match against Surrey in Scarborough. The Indian opener is currently in England with the India A squad. 

Tilak Varma

The Mumbai Indians (MI) left-handed batter has signed a contract with Hampshire Cricket Club for the ongoing County season. Varma will be available for Hampshire’s next four fixtures and will feature in their away clash against Essex in June. This will add to his fine red-ball experience and help him add another feather in his cap. 

Ishan Kishan

The charismatic wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand has earned a contract from the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club. He has featured in their game against Yorkshire in June. He is slotted as their wicketkeeper and will take the bat at No.6. He was in the India A team which toured England recently, and is a replacement for Kyle Verreynne in the Nottinghamshire squad. 

ALSO READ:

Shardul Thakur

The all-rounder had signed a contract with Essex, but could not play in the County Championships due to his commitments in the IPL. Thakur was named as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan in the Lucknow Supergiants’ squad. He had previously agreed to a seven-match stint with Essex. 

County Championships 2025
Ishan Kishan
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Shardul Thakur
Tilak Varma
Yuzvendra Chahal
