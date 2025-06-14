News
South Africa clinched the WTC 2025 title by beating Australia at Lord's.
social-reactions

‘The Gravity of This Win..,’ Cricketing World Reacts to South Africa Lifting WTC 2025 Mace

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 14, 2025 - 4 min read

The Proteas beat Australia by five wickets.

South Africa clinched the WTC 2025 title by beating Australia at Lord's.

In a year of firsts, South Africa ended their 27-year trophy drought by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025. The Proteas, led by the ever-inspiring Temba Bavuma, put an end to the years of agony and heartbreaks with a poetic victory over Australia in the final at the iconic Lord’s. 

It was a historic moment as the rainbow nation won an ICC trophy after 27 years, with the memories of last year’s T20 World Cup final defeat against India still fresh in minds. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In a gripping Test match with several twists and turns, South Africa came on top by five wickets. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, claiming 5 for 51 and 4 for 59 in two innings. Chasing 282, Aiden Markram played one of the greatest knocks in South African history. Coming on the back of a duck in the first innings, he produced a magnificent 136. Captain Bavuma also showed remarkable resolve, scoring 66 while battling through a hamstring injury.

ALSO READ: 

South Africa Beat Mighty Australia to Clinch WTC 2025 Title

The story of an underdog overcoming a strong favourite always touches the heart. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the entire cricketing world is happy to see South Africa winning the title. 

Along with fans, several cricketers from past and present, and pundits took to social media to congratulate the Proteas team. The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Stuart Broad, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Ian Bishop were among the first names to express their feelings. 

Aiden Markram
Australia
Sachin Tendulkar
South Africa
Stuart Broad
Temba Bavuma
World Test Championship
WTC 2025 Final
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

