‘The Gravity of This Win..,’ Cricketing World Reacts to South Africa Lifting WTC 2025 Mace

The Proteas beat Australia by five wickets.

In a year of firsts, South Africa ended their 27-year trophy drought by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025. The Proteas, led by the ever-inspiring Temba Bavuma, put an end to the years of agony and heartbreaks with a poetic victory over Australia in the final at the iconic Lord’s.

It was a historic moment as the rainbow nation won an ICC trophy after 27 years, with the memories of last year’s T20 World Cup final defeat against India still fresh in minds.

In a gripping Test match with several twists and turns, South Africa came on top by five wickets. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, claiming 5 for 51 and 4 for 59 in two innings. Chasing 282, Aiden Markram played one of the greatest knocks in South African history. Coming on the back of a duck in the first innings, he produced a magnificent 136. Captain Bavuma also showed remarkable resolve, scoring 66 while battling through a hamstring injury.

The story of an underdog overcoming a strong favourite always touches the heart. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the entire cricketing world is happy to see South Africa winning the title.

Along with fans, several cricketers from past and present, and pundits took to social media to congratulate the Proteas team. The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Stuart Broad, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Ian Bishop were among the first names to express their feelings.

Test cricket continues to weave its magic.



In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2025

South Africa! 🇿🇦

Congratulations. Very happy for you all 🙌🏏 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 14, 2025

One of the most phenomenally responsible, nerveless 4th innings centuries in the game from Aiden Markram. Fitting that the former ICCU19World Cup winning captain & (K G Rabada) helps guide Temba Bavuma’s team to the 🌈 Nation’s greatest cricketing moment. ICC WTC Champs 2025. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 14, 2025

So so so happy for South Africa! The gravity of this win for them, especially in a final innings run chase… wow! 😭👏👏👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 14, 2025

The class of 2025 ends a 27-year wait and lifts the ICC World Test Championship Trophy in style! Huge congrats to the @ProteasMenCSA on a historic win at Lord’s. I’ve always believed there’s no greater measure of resilience and character than Test cricket and South Africa rose to… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2025

South Africa 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 14, 2025

Bosh and Boom 💥 What a win for @ProteasMenCSA they have out skilled and out wanted the Australians. tremendously led by Temba Bavuma. They’re a team that shows how powerful purpose, passion and belief are in shaping the path to a trophy. A glorious day for South Africa — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 14, 2025

Masterful Markram! Great win by South Africa led by Temba Bavuma. This was a great ad for test cricket. Congratulations to ICC World Test Champions South Africa!@Dafabet — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 14, 2025

HOME!!!!! 🏆 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 14, 2025

Thank you Temba and the rest! pic.twitter.com/SRA9ygIiFE — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) June 14, 2025

