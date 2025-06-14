Aiden Markram Leads South Africa to ICC WTC 2025 Title Win at Lord’s Beating Australia

South Africa have finally done it. At Lord’s, the home of cricket, they lifted the coveted ICC title, chasing down 282 in the final innings to defeat Australia in a pulsating WTC 2025 Final. The long wait for an ICC trophy is over with their only senior men’s trophy coming in the ICC Knockouts in 1998. After years of heartbreak and missed chances, South Africa’s title drought at major tournaments has ended in the most emphatic fashion.

On the biggest stage of red-ball cricket, Aiden Markram delivered a knock for the ages. His century anchored a fourth-innings chase that will be etched in Test history. When captain Temba Bavuma departed early on Day 4 for 66, having battled a hamstring injury to put South Africa within striking distance on Day 3, it was Markram who ensured the job was finished with composure and class.

Aiden Markram channels 2014 again

This was a full-circle moment for Aiden Markram. Over a decade ago, he led South Africa to victory in the Under-19 World Cup as captain. At Lord’s, though not skipper this time, he played the leader’s role in every sense, guiding South Africa home with calm assurance. His shot selection, patience, and temperament stood tall on a surface that tested most batters throughout the match.

South Africa resumed Day 4 at 213/2, needing 69 more runs for their WTC 2025 Final triumph. However, they started nervily against the new ball. Bavuma fell for 66, edging a full delivery, and Tristan Stubbs, sent in ahead of more experienced names, struggled to settle. His 8 off 43 balls allowed Australia to regain control temporarily, and when Mitchell Starc bowled Stubbs with a seaming delivery, the chase briefly appeared tense.

But Aiden Markram, unflustered, kept the scoreboard moving. He picked off gaps, punished loose deliveries, and slowly wore down the Australian attack. His 136 came off 207 balls and included some delightful strokes, including the iconic straight drive and back-cut that left the bowlers helpless.

South Africa WTC 2025 title ends years of pain

For a team that has seen countless near-misses, the South Africa WTC title win is more than just a cricketing victory. It’s a release of decades of pent-up emotion — from rain-ruined semi-finals to pressure collapses in knockout games. This time, there was no collapse. No tragic ending. This time, South Africa were clinical.

Their journey to the WTC 2025 Final had been commanding after they topped the WTC standings with a percentage of 69.44, swept multiple series, and arrived at Lord’s with form and belief. After being bowled out for 138 in the first innings and conceding a lead, they stormed back into the contest with a bowling performance full of heart, and now, a chase that will go down as one of the greatest in red-ball finals.

Mitchell Starc tried everything. After rescuing Australia with the bat (scoring a gritty 58 in the second innings), he was again the bowler in search for wickets, finishing with 3 wickets. But the day, and the final, belonged to Aiden Markram, who made a knock for the ages.

His unbeaten hundred, forged over two tense days, is now part of folklore. His cool under pressure, particularly against Cummins, Starc, Lyon and Hazlewood with the old ball, turned the tide in SA vs AUS, and in doing so, gave South Africa their title moment at long last.

South Africa title win in the WTC 2025 Final is a landmark not just for the players, but for generations of fans and cricketers who watched South African teams fall short over the years. From heartbreaks in the 1992, 1999, and 2015 World Cups to the semi-final exit in the 2023 ODI World Cup, the scars were deep. But now, they have the trophy to show, the WTC title that silences all doubters.

ALSO READ:

Is this South Africa’s first ICC title?

No. They have won the ICC Knockouts in 1998 when they beat West Indies in the final. They also won the U19 World Cup under Aiden Markram in 2014. They also held the ICC Test Championship mace in 2009, 2012 and 2014.

WTC 2025 Final Score Summary:

Australia: 212 & 207

212 & 207 South Africa: 138 & 283/4

138 & 283/4 Result: South Africa won by 5 wickets

Player of the Match: Aiden Markram

WTC winner list: Full list of World Test Championship winners

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) was introduced in 2019 to bring context and competition to Test cricket. India topped the table in the inaugural 2019–21 cycle but New Zealand clinched the title by defeating them in the final at Southampton. In the second edition (2021–23), Australia emerged champions, defeating India convincingly at The Oval to claim their first WTC title. The WTC 2025 Final marked a historic moment as South Africa won their maiden WTC title, chasing 282 to defeat Australia at Lord’s, with Aiden Markram playing a match-winning knock.

WTC Winner List:

2019–21: New Zealand beat India

New Zealand beat India 2021–23: Australia beat India

Australia beat India 2023–25: South Africa beat Australia

Each cycle has produced memorable finals and career-defining performances, solidifying the WTC as Test cricket’s ultimate prize. With three different winners in three editions, the competition continues to grow in stature.

A half hour to lunch on Day 4, and tensions are rising at Lord’s. 🏏



🇿🇦 The Proteas remain well poised at 250/4 after 74 overs, despite the loss of Stubbs.



Just 32 runs now stand between the Proteas and the ICC World Test Championship Mace. 🔥🏆#WTCFinal #WozaNawe… pic.twitter.com/hn5s7pemm5 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 14, 2025

📝 FAQs: WTC 2025 Final & South Africa WTC Title Win

Who won the WTC 2025 Final?

South Africa won the WTC 2025 Final by 5 wickets, defeating Australia at Lord’s to claim their first-ever World Test Championship title.

Who was the Player of the Match in the WTC 2025 Final?

Aiden Markram was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 134 in the fourth innings that guided South Africa to victory.

What was the target in the WTC 2025 Final?

Australia set a target of 282 runs in the final innings. South Africa chased it down with five wickets in hand.

How many times has South Africa won the WTC title?

This is South Africa’s first WTC title, achieved in the 2023–25 cycle.

Where can I watch WTC 2025 Final highlights?

Highlights of the WTC 2025 Final can be watched on the official broadcasters’ websites, YouTube channels, and ICC.tv in select regions.

What is the WTC winner list?

2019–21: New Zealand

New Zealand 2021–23: Australia

Australia 2023–25: South Africa

Was Aiden Markram the captain in WTC 2025 Final?

No, Temba Bavuma was the captain. However, Aiden Markram played the leading role in the win with his century.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.