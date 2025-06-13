News
Sahil Parakh in action while playing for Eagle Nashik Titans in Maharashtra Premier League 2025.
features

Who is Sahil Parakh, the 18-Year-Old Sensation Who Will Be in The Radar of IPL Teams After Maharashtra Premier League 2025?

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 13, 2025

Sahil has made 147 runs across five matches so far.

Sahil Parakh in action while playing for Eagle Nashik Titans in Maharashtra Premier League 2025.

In the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2025, the 18-year-old Sahil Parakh has been making headlines on the back of his outstanding batting. The young batter smashed 47 off 20 balls while playing for Eagle Nashik Titans in the game against Raigad Royals on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

However, the result of the match did not go in favour of Eagle as they lost the match by five runs (DLS Method). It was the rain that played spoilsport, and as a result, Eagle lost the game. As of now, in the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2025, Sahil has made 147 runs across five matches with a staggering strike rate of 201.37, which is by far the highest. The kind of batting he has been doing this year, the road to the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not far from the youngster. The young left-hander has also hit 11 sixes and 14 boundaries in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025.

Sahil Parakh – India U19 Hero

Well, this is not the first time Sahil has wreaked havoc with the bat. The story goes back to 2024 when he was playing for India U19 during the three-match youth ODIs. The Maharashtra-based opener Sahil Parakh came all guns blazing as he hammered a 71-ball century against Australia Under-19 to guide India Under-19 to a nine-wicket win with 28 overs to spare. The one-sided affair powered India U19 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-ODI series. The left-hand batter amassed an unbeaten 109 runs in 75 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and five towering sixes.



During the second youth ODI, Australian skipper Oliver Peake won the toss and decided to bat first. It was Mohamed Enaan who broke the opening stand in the 11th over. Alex Lee Young walked to the pavilion after making just 19 runs, followed by Riley Kingsell’s dismissal in the 13th over. The likes of Addison Sheriff and Christian Howe built a 61-run stand for the fifth wicket, but then Hardik Raj broke the partnership in the 41st over. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and as a result, the Australian team was restricted to just 176 with three balls remaining in the innings. In reply, Parakh took the onus on his shoulders and remained not out at 109 runs from 75 balls. His strike rate was 145.33.

