Former Punjab Kings Player Shines For Chambal Ghariyals in Match 1 of MP T20 World League 2025

The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh T20 World League 2025 has kicked off, and excitement knows no bounds. The Chambal Ghariyals faced the Gwalior Cheetahs in Match 1 of the tournament, in which the Ghariyals registered a comfortable xx-run victory. Ankush Singh and Shubham Sharma got crucial fifties, but the main knock came from Harpreet Singh Bhatia, a former Punjab Kings player.

Bhatia scored an unbeaten 68 off just 39 deliveries to help the Ghariyals register a mammoth 208/3. The left-handed batter scored seven boundaries and set the ball over the ropes two times with a strike rate of 174.36. Walking in to bat at no.4, Bhatia put his foot on the accelerator and kept the scoreboard ticking with his timely boundaries. This knock will surely give him and his team a lot of confidence going ahead into the tournament.

MP T20 World League 2025, Match 1: How the Game Unfolded

Gwalior Cheetahs’ skipper Parth Singh Sahani won the toss and elected to field first. The Ghariyals lost one of their openers early in Apurve Dwivedi. It was then that Ankush Singh and Shubham Sharma stabilised the innings and made sure that the runs never stopped flowing. After Ankush Singh was dismissed in the ninth over, in walked Bhatia. He scaled a robust 94-run stand with Shubham at the other end, taking the Ghariyals to 208/3. Mangesh Yadav was the best bowler for the Cheetahs, bagging two wickets for 30 runs in his quota of four overs.

In the second innings, the Gwalior Cheetahs started with a lot of intent. Opener Parth Chaudhary shone with the bat with a blistering 55 off 31 balls before being dismissed. However, the score after nine overs read 102/1 and the Cheetahs were en route to a promising chase. But they lost six wickets within the next 26 runs, which derailed their charge. Rajesh Thakur did all he could with the bat, scoring 41* off just 23 deliveries. But it just wasn’t enough. Aryan Pandey and Nayanraj Mewada picked up seven wickets between them to limit the Cheetahs to 190/9. As a result, the Chambal Ghariyals registered their first victory of the MP T20 World League 2025, beating the Gwalior Cheetahs by 18 runs.

