Why is Rashid Khan Not Playing For MI New York in MLC 2025?

The MI New York are set to be without key all-rounder Rashid Khan for the upcoming edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, which begins on 12 June in the United States. Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner has withdrawn from the tournament, opting to take a personal break from the sport.

Will Rashid Khan be available for MLC 2025?

Coming on the back of an underwhelming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rashid will not be available for MLC this year.

He was MI New York’s standout bowler during the 2024 season, claiming 10 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.15. However, despite his brilliance, the team underperformed overall, finishing fourth with just two wins from seven matches.

Rashid’s recent form in IPL 2025 with the Gujarat Titans has also raised concerns. He picked up only nine wickets in 15 games while conceding runs at 9.34 per over, with a bowling average of 57.11. It marked his least effective IPL season to date. Significantly, he conceded 33 sixes, the most by any bowler in a single IPL campaign.

Similarly, Azmatullah Omarzai, who was expected to feature for MI New York, is also unlikely to participate. The Afghan all-rounder, who last played for the IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings, is reportedly taking a voluntary break from cricket, much like Rashid.

