Radha Yadav Named as Replacement For THIS Player in Indian Women’s Squad for England
news

Radha Yadav Named as Replacement For THIS Player in India Women's Squad for England Series

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 12, 2025 - 3 min read

Radha Yadav has an experience of 84 T20 Internationals under her belt.

Radha Yadav Named as Replacement For THIS Player in Indian Women’s Squad for England

The India Women’s Team is set to tour England for five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning June 28. Radha Yadav has been roped in as a replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay. An injury to the latter’s left shin has sidelined Upadhyay from the squad. This injury was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE). Upadhyay has just one WODI under her belt. 

However, the 20-year-old was the third-highest wicket-taker at the senior Women’s One Day Trophy held in December last year. She picked up 18 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.48 in nine innings. 

Radha Yadav – A Great Asset

Radha Yadav has been an important part of India’s white-ball setup. Her inclusion will boost the confidence of Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. In seven ODI appearances, she has bagged eight wickets at an economy of 5.18. Moreover, with a highest score of 48* in the 50-over format, she has shown that she is no mug with the bat. The Delhi Capitals player is the first Indian with four wickets and three catches in a single Women’s One-Day International against New Zealand in 2024. 

The left-arm all-rounder ups the ante in T20I cricket. In 84 T20Is, Radha has bagged 97 wickets at an economy rate of 6.62. Her spells of 4/29 against the West Indies and 3/14 against Bangladesh in 2024 have shown her potential with the ball. The 25-year-old is also a lightning-quick fielder and has uplifted the morale on multiple occasions through her fielding. 

India’s updated T20I Squad for England

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav.

India’s updated ODI Squad for England

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav.

ALSO READ:

India in Recent White-Ball Matches

The Women in Blue recently clinched the tri-nation Women’s ODI series, beating Sri Lanka by 97 runs in the final. Sneh Rana shone with 15 wickets in the series, and Smriti Mandhana’s century was the performance that stood out for the champions. 

Earlier against Ireland, Pratika Rawal scored her maiden hundred at Rajkot in the 50-over format. Rawal managed a massive 154 runs from just 129 deliveries. India posted a massive 435/5 – the highest Women’s ODI total in the history of the game. 

