‘How Lonely it was…’ – KL Rahul Backs His Delhi Capitals Teammate Ahead of England Test Series

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has voiced firm backing for his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Karun Nair, who has returned to the Indian Test side after an eight-year gap. Nair, known for his triple century against England in 2016, was recalled to the squad after delivering standout performances in both domestic competitions and county cricket in England.

Rahul said, “I’ve known him for a very long time. And the months that he spent here in the UK playing cricket, how hard and how lonely it was and for him to be able to do all of that, and come back into the Indian team. I think it’s special for him, for his family, and for friends like us who’ve seen his journey. So, like I said, very inspiring as well and hopefully his experience and his learnings from playing County Cricket here will hold him in good stead when he plays the Test matches here.”

The Karnataka duo share great camaraderie as they have progressed through the ranks together in domestic cricket and, more recently, played alongside each other for DC during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Karun Nair returns to Test cricket

Nair’s earlier stint with the Indian Test team spanned from November 2016 to March 2017, during which he scored 374 runs in seven innings. His most notable achievement came in December 2016, when he joined Virender Sehwag as only the second Indian to score a triple century in Tests, remaining unbeaten on 303 against England in Chennai.

Speaking on his return, Karun said, “Feels very special, very grateful, and very fortunate to be able to get this opportunity again. I’m really looking forward to and excited to grab this opportunity with both hands.”

Nair’s return to the national side follows a fruitful spell with Northamptonshire in the County Championship Division Two 2024. He amassed 487 runs across 11 innings. His form was further underlined by a commanding double century (204) against the England Lions in an unofficial Test fixture.

He quoted, “Not sure, actually. I think I’ll have to experience that feeling myself, and you know, just go out there and feel it for myself. I’m sure there’ll be a lot of feelings, ones that I can’t express right now. It’ll be a special feeling.”

The 33-year-old showcased remarkable consistency in domestic cricket last season. He notched up nine centuries across various formats. In the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, he accumulated 863 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.93. His heroics included four centuries and two fifties. Continuing his prolific run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Nair scored 779 runs in just eight innings at a staggering average of 389.50, registering five centuries. His overall first-class career statistics are equally impressive. He has made 8,470 runs from 186 innings at an average of 49.82, comprising 24 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

