‘I Was Blown Away’ – Morne Morkel Lauds THIS Star Pacer Ahead Of England Tests

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed that he was in awe after seeing Jasprit Bumrah’s rhythm during the team’s practice sessions ahead of the first Test of the England series. The 31-year-old pacer had a terrific stint with the ball during the Test series against Australia, but in the later part, he sustained a back injury and could not play on the final day of the series in Sydney.

It was a massive setback for Bumrah as he missed out on taking part in the Champions Trophy 2025. India’s ace pacer managed to make a comeback in the recently passed IPL, where he had to bowl just four overs in a game. As per India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, Bumrah will only be playing in three Test matches on the England tour.

Morne Morkel Lauds Jasprit Bumrah

“Bumrah knows how to get himself ready; he knows how to prepare. I was blown away to see the energy on the ball the last three days. That’s very exciting to see. I’m happy his body is in good shape at the moment. We’ll manage him with that. We’ll be smart with him because he’s obviously key for us, but in terms of the first three net sessions, lot to be excited watching him bowl with the Dukes ball”, Morkel said.

The Indian team has to introspect about their bowling combination with Bumrah in their XI. Star player Nitish Reddy also had a brilliant Test series in Australia, where he smashed a century on Boxing Day.

“The more bowling options we can have, that’s great. He’s skillful. He’s a guy that can bowl that magical ball, so for him it’s about creating that consistency, it’s something we want to work on, it’s important for his game as well. I’ve had conversations with him where I’ve challenged him to bowl a bit more, and I want to see the ball more in his hands. We all know what he can do with the bat. But for a team, if you can have those bowling options, especially in these conditions, I think he’ll be one to be excited and compliment his bowling attack”, he added.

Young batter Shubman Gill has been appointed full-time Test skipper of the Indian team. His first assignment would be the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20 in Leeds.

