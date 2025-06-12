News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opined that Virat Kohli's retirement could have been handled better.
news

‘It Could Have Been Handled Better’ – Ravi Shastri Slams Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement Handling

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 12, 2025 - 3 min read

On Sony Sports Network, Ravi Shastri stated that people will now understand Kohli’s value after he retired from Test cricket.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opined that Virat Kohli's retirement could have been handled better.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opined that the retirement of Virat Kohli could have been handled better. Shastri was the head coach during Kohli’s tenure as a captain, and the Indian team achieved unprecedented heights in the longest format, including big overseas victories.

On Sony Sports Network, he stated that people will now understand Kohli’s value after he retired from Test cricket. Shastri added that he would have made Virat Kohli the captain again after the poor Australia tour, where India were far from their best.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

“It’s when you go, then, that’s when people will realise how big a player he was. I feel sad that he is gone, and the way he is gone. I think it could have been handled better. There should have been more communication. If I had anything to do with it, I would have made him captain straightaway after Australia.”

Earlier reports were suggesting that Kohli wanted to become India’s Test captain again, and Shastri’s statement proves that there might be some truth to those reports, even though nothing can be confirmed. Anyway, the team seems to have made the right call by appointing a new captain rather than taking a step behind for short-term gains.

Virat Kohli couldn’t perform according to expectations in recent years

Virat Kohli is among the finest Test batters in Indian cricket, and some of his knocks, especially overseas, were magnificent, given the arduous conditions they came in. However, his form in the last few years tapered off, and while he played a few crucial knocks here and there, he was far from his best.

ALSO READ:

Since 2020, Kohli has had 2028 runs at a mediocre average of 30.72 in 69 outings, including nine fifties and three centuries. His final tour to Australia summed up his recent form, which might have resulted in an abrupt retirement from the format.

He could only score 190 runs at an average of 23.75 in nine innings, and his only substantial score came in the easiest conditions on the tour. He kept chasing outside off deliveries, which made him too vulnerable and easily exploitable for pacers and spinners equally.

His issues would have exacerbated with age and slowing reflexes, so Kohli might have decided not to continue in a format he cherished the most. For India, the task will be monumental to replace him at No.4, and whoever replaces him from the impending England tour will have big shoes to fill.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

‘Surprised They Didn’t Appeal More’: Steve Smith Reacts to Temba Bavuma’s Missed DRS Opportunity of Beau Webster in WTC 2025 Final

‘Surprised They Didn’t Appeal More’: Steve Smith Reacts to Temba Bavuma’s Missed DRS Opportunity of Beau Webster in WTC 2025 Final

12:21 am
Chandra Moulee Das
A Rare Record In Test Cricket On Day One of The SA vs Aus WTC 2025 Final

A Rare Record In Test Cricket On Day One of The SA vs Aus WTC 2025 Final

A rare record was set on Day one of the WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia.
11:50 pm
Vishnu PN
Nitish Kumar Reddy Might Need To Do More Than Just Bat To Win a Place in India Playing XI For England Test Series

Nitish Kumar Reddy Might Need To Do More Than Just Bat To Win a Place in India Playing XI For England Test Series

Nitish Kumar Reddy has so far scored 298 runs from five Test matches at an average of 37.25.
10:51 pm
Vishnu PN
Big Blow for Mumbai Indians Franchise, Two Overseas Stars Ruled Out for Next Season

Big Blow for Mumbai Indians Franchise, TWO Overseas Stars Ruled Out for Next Season

This includes their best bowler of the last edition.
9:56 pm
Sreejita Sen
PBKS Fringe Pacer Impresses With Four-Wicket Haul in Vidarbha Pro T20 League; Wins POTM

PBKS Fringe Pacer Impresses With Four-Wicket Haul in Vidarbha Pro T20 League; Wins POTM

9:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Aussie Legend Matthew Hayden Picks KL Rahul for Virat Kohli's Replacement At No.4 for England Tests

‘Absolutely Custom Made’: Aussie Legend Makes Interesting Pick for Virat Kohli’s Replacement At No.4 for England Tests

7:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.