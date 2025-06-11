News
Aussie Legend Matthew Hayden Picks KL Rahul for Virat Kohli's Replacement At No.4 for England Tests
news

‘Absolutely Custom Made’: Aussie Legend Makes Interesting Pick for Virat Kohli’s Replacement At No.4 for England Tests

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 3 min read
Aussie Legend Matthew Hayden Picks KL Rahul for Virat Kohli's Replacement At No.4 for England Tests

After the recent Test retirement of former India captain Virat Kohli, there are debates around who would replace him at No.4 in the upcoming series against England. Ex-Australia opener Matthew Hayden has opined that veteran wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul should take up that spot, instead of opening the innings with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“I am just going to make that call. My problem with that is, I believe he [KL Rahul] is your best player in Test match cricket. He can be a like-for-like replacement of Virat Kohli, absolutely custom-made at No. 4,” he said on a Star Sports show.

Matthew Hayden Explains His Call

The legendary Aussie player also explained the reason behind his wish to send the usual opener at No.4. Hayden observed that most of the keeper’s overseas dismissals have come in the form of caught behind.

“The reason why I don’t like him as an opening batter, and we saw this in Australia as well, he gets out 57% of the time caught behind, nicked off. So he looks so technically sound, how amazing is it, and then suddenly he is out,” added the former batter.

ALSO READ:

The southpaw felt that other Indian batters should take the pressure off from the 33-year-old, early in the innings. Rahul could go on to score a huge total afterwards. He also believes that No.4 is the best spot to bat at in England.

“For me, that bit of protection around your best player, KL Rahul, is a sure thing in English conditions. And maybe the best place to bat in England as well. When the damage is done with the new ball, you can come in and you can just set out your stalls,” he explained.

KL Rahul in Tests

Rahul has gained immense experience in his 11-year-long Test career so far. Since his red-ball debut against Australia in the Boxing Day Test 2014, the keeper-batter has notched up 3,257 runs in 58 matches, including eight centuries. Interestingly, the Karnataka batter has featured in more away matches than home. He has put up 2,108 runs in 38 overseas fixtures, whereas, scored 1,149 runs in 20 home matches. Moreover, five out of his eight tons have come in Australia, South Africa and England.

Rahul also enjoyed a brilliant outing in the second unofficial Test match for India A against the England Lions. The keeper joined India A’s squad after the recent conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He scored a scintillating 116-run knock which comprised 15 boundaries and a six. Furthermore, Rahul followed it up with a clinical fifty-plus knock (51 off 64) in the second innings. However, both the four-day Tests, which functioned as a preparation ahead of the long red-ball series, ended in a draw. The five-match series between England and India will kick off on June 20.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India Test Tour of England
KL Rahul
Matthew Hayden
Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
Virat Kohli
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

