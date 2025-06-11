Why Is Sam Konstas Not in Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final Clash Against South Africa?

The Australian management decided to drop talented young opener Sam Konstas from the playing XI for their marquee World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final) clash against South Africa at Lord’s. In his place, the Aussies have opted to promote Marnus Labuschagne up the order to the opener’s spot to partner Usman Khawaja at the other end. It is understood that Labuschagne’s experience over his teammate played a role in the decision.

Since David Warner’s retirement, Australia have experimented with several opening partners for Usman Khawaja, including Travis Head, Steve Smith, Sam Konstas, and Nathan McSweeney. However, they have ultimately settled for a makeshift opener in Marnus Labuschagne for the summit clash. Konstas, who was left out of Australia’s previous Test series in Sri Lanka, has thus once again failed to find a spot.

Justifying the decision, Aussie skipper Cummins had said, “It’s something the selectors are always weighing up (On Konstas getting ample opportunities). Realistically, he’s really young and has a long career ahead of him. So hopefully, even if he’s not playing, being in the squad is a learning opportunity.”

In the bowling department, veteran fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been preferred over Scott Boland for the final. Hazlewood will be coming after winning the recent IPL 2025 where he played a key role in helping RCB lift their maiden trophy after 18 years.

Speaking about the SA vs AUS clash, the Proteas won the toss and put the defending champions to bat first.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs for WTC 2025 Final

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

