News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Is Sam Konstas Not in Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final Clash Against South Africa?
news

Why Is Sam Konstas Not in Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final Clash Against South Africa?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 2 min read
Why Is Sam Konstas Not in Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final Clash Against South Africa?

The Australian management decided to drop talented young opener Sam Konstas from the playing XI for their marquee World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final) clash against South Africa at Lord’s. In his place, the Aussies have opted to promote Marnus Labuschagne up the order to the opener’s spot to partner Usman Khawaja at the other end. It is understood that Labuschagne’s experience over his teammate played a role in the decision.

Since David Warner’s retirement, Australia have experimented with several opening partners for Usman Khawaja, including Travis Head, Steve Smith, Sam Konstas, and Nathan McSweeney. However, they have ultimately settled for a makeshift opener in Marnus Labuschagne for the summit clash. Konstas, who was left out of Australia’s previous Test series in Sri Lanka, has thus once again failed to find a spot.

Justifying the decision, Aussie skipper Cummins had said, “It’s something the selectors are always weighing up (On Konstas getting ample opportunities). Realistically, he’s really young and has a long career ahead of him. So hopefully, even if he’s not playing, being in the squad is a learning opportunity.”

In the bowling department, veteran fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been preferred over Scott Boland for the final. Hazlewood will be coming after winning the recent IPL 2025 where he played a key role in helping RCB lift their maiden trophy after 18 years.

Speaking about the SA vs AUS clash, the Proteas won the toss and put the defending champions to bat first.

ALSO READ:

SA vs AUS Playing XIs for WTC 2025 Final

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Marnus Labuschagne
SA vs AUS
Sam Konstas
WTC 2025 Final
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly's Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

‘That’s Not How You Bat’: Former India Captain’s Brutal Dig At Rishabh Pant Ahead of England vs India Test Series

He has been recently appointed as the vice-captain of India in Tests.
3:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
ramakrishna ghosh csk ipl 2025 maharashtra premier league

[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Bowls Absolute Peach To Castle Batter In Maharashtra Premier League T20

CSK finished bottom of the IPL 2025 points table
3:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sourav Ganguly is dissapointed after Shreyas Iyer was snubbed from India's Test squad for the England Tests.

Sourav Ganguly Questions Ajit Agarkar After Star Player’s Exclusion From England Tests

He had a terrific 2023 World Cup and the  Champions Trophy in 2025.
2:57 pm
Ashish Satyam
England is struggling with injuries ahead of the first Test match against India.

England Lions Seamer Who Dismissed KL Rahul And Yashasvi Jaiswal Called Up To England Test Squad As Cover For Josh Tongue

As of now, the 19-year-old pacer has just played in two first-class games and also featured in the side that ended in a draw against India A on Monday.
2:54 pm
Ashish Satyam
Nicholas Pooran Appointed As Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain a Day After Retirement

Nicholas Pooran Appointed As Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain a Day After Retirement

Destructive batter Nicholas Pooran entrusted with a new responsibility ahead of Major League Cricket 2025.
2:53 pm
Amogh Bodas
T20I Opener Earns Shock Call-Up to West Indies Test Squad for Home Series vs Australia

T20I Opener Earns Shock Call-Up to West Indies Test Squad for Home Series vs Australia

He has played 42 first-class matches and scored 2,590 runs at an average of 34.53.
9:19 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.