‘There’s an Opportunity There’: Temba Bavuma Highlights Australia’s Weakness South Africa Will Exploit in WTC 2025 Final

South Africa will be eyeing to eclipse defending champions Australia when the two teams lock horns tomorrow (June 11) in the World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025). While the encounter promises to be a mouthwatering action, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma is looking to exploit a chink in the armour for Australia.

The Aussies decided to name a makeshift opener in Marnus Labuschagne to partner Usman Khawaja in the other end. Notably, Labuschagne is being promoted up the order at the cost of Sam Konstas, who was left out of the marquee fixture.

Ever since the retirement of Warner, Australia have tried multiple players in the position in the likes of Travis Head, Steve Smith, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney but eventually decided on Labuschagne partnering Khawaja.

“I think there is an opportunity there an I think the conditions as well, I believe, bring us into the game a lot. With the swinging ball, very different to Australian conditions and different to South African conditions as well and that definitely gives us an opportunity,” Bavuma said to ICC.

Playing XIs for WTC 2025 final

Both teams have announced their playing XIs for the decisive summit clash. While the Aussies tweaked their batting lineup, South Africa opted for Lungi Ngidi over Dane Paterson, who had played a significant role in South Africa’s run to the WTC final.

Here’s the playing XIs for both teams.

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

