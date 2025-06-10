Former Wicketkeeper Opens Up On Possible Successor Of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Ahead of the England Series

Ex-India player speaks about India's road ahead after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

England are all set to host India in a five-match Test series, starting June 20. However, this time, the squad lacks experience. Two stalwarts of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have bid adieu to the longest format. The visitors will aim to make the most of what they possess, as filling the void might not be as easy.

Ex-India cricketer Deep Dasgupta reflected on what made Rohit and Kohli so special. In an exclusive with CricXtasy, the former Indian player voiced his opinion and stated that the ex-India skipper and the newly turned Indian Premier League (IPL) champion were irreplaceable.

Cannot Match What Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Have Achieved

When asked about the player who can create the same impact as the two indian stalwarts who hung up their boots from the format recently, the ex-indian wicketkeeper was crystal clear in his opinion.

“These guys are big names, and there is a reason why they are big names, so yes, India will miss their services. But I think it’s just time to kind of understand the situation”, Dasgupta said in an interview with CricXtasy.

However, the 48-year-old expressed that players in the current Indian side should focus on creating their own identities in the side.

“I think it’s a good, young, talented side. You have a lot of talent, a lot of potential there, and performances as well. But the moment you say replace Virat [Kohli], these players aren’t replaceable. They are irreplaceable. You could never replace a Sunil Gavaskar, you could never replace a Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, no matter how good the next generation is. What they’ve done for the team…there is a sense of immortality. Same with Virat, I mean, just to say that who would replace him is quite disrespectful. Virat is one of the greats that we have produced. And now somebody else will come in and make their mark”, Dasgupta continued.

ALSO READ:

A Transition Phase for India

The Shubman Gill-led team is a mixture of youth and experience. Young turks like Sai Sudharsan have got the opportunity to make a mark at the highest level, whereas the team banks on the experience of players like KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah.

When asked about the transition that the team is going through, Dasgupta stated that the next year might end up being a bumpy ride for Indian fans.

“We are going through a transition period in red-ball cricket. The next eight to 12 months maybe it will be a little bumpy ride, but as followers of Indian cricket and fans of Indian cricket, we have to be extremely patient. There is a phase a year or two years where the team might not win as much, but you’ve got to have faith with these young players, give them a longer rope and trust them, trust your selection, trust the players and their ability and stick with them and yes so bottom line is you got to be patient for the next eight months or a year and exciting times but could be bumpy as well,” he stated.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be missed, considering the impact they have created in the red-ball format. But Shubman Gill and Co. have shown that they have the potential to thrive under pressure.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.