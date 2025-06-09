News
‘Want Crowd to Cheer My Name’: India Star Reveals True Motivation behind Captaincy

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 9, 2025 - 3 min read
Shreyas Iyer Sobo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai League 2025

Shortly after guiding Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their first Indian Premier League (IPL) Final in over a decade, Shreyas Iyer has now led another side to the semi-finals. This time, it’s the Sobo Mumbai Falcons in the Mumbai Falcons League 2025. Under his captaincy, the team secured four wins from five group-stage matches. Iyer has struck a fine balance between youthful talent and seasoned players, establishing the Falcons as serious title contenders.

Iyer explained how he manages to multitask the many duties and what keeps him going. He said, “I just try to get into my zone, and I try to do things which are there in front of me. I try to stay focused as much as possible, just to stay in the present, embrace the situation, and embrace the crowd because sometimes they get very electrifying and pass on the energy to you. So I keep telling myself that I want the crowd to cheer my name, and that brings that kind of motivation.”

Shreyas Iyer Leads Sobo Mumbai Falcons to Semis

The past three IPL seasons have showcased Iyer’s calibre as a leader. Reflecting on his journey, he spoke about his growth over the years and the lessons he’s taken on board along the way.

He said, “It brings a lot of maturity and responsibility. You are always expected to perform and contribute in the best way possible for the team because whenever there is a hurdle or some kind of adversity you face as a team, they always come to the captain. I think I have got a lot of experience as I have been captaining since I was 22. I have enjoyed the moments and also embraced it. I love the fact to come out and lead.”

The emerging T20 leagues have served as a valuable springboard for budding talent across the country. Iyer highlighted the significance of such tournaments in nurturing and developing the next generation of cricketers.

“The Mumbai Cricket Association has put in great efforts to bring this league and identify the talents who have been consistently performing in the grassroots of Mumbai. This gives them a great platform to come and express themselves and also to thrive beyond club cricket.”

As the Indian team gears up for their red-ball tour of England, Iyer finds himself left out of the Test squad. Nevertheless, he remains focused on the present challenge. He will be aiming to add another trophy to his cabinet with the Sobo Mumbai Falcons.

The semi-finals and final of the tournament are scheduled to be held at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The first semi-final will feature the Eagle Thane Strikers facing Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals. The Falcons will take on the Bandra Blasters in the second.

