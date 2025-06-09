News
Pakistan Set To Sack Shan Masood, This Player Likely To Be Appointed As All-Format Captain
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 9, 2025 - 2 min read

Masood has led the Men in Green in 12 Tests, out of which Pakistan have lost nine.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is anticipating sacking current Test captain Shan Masood and name an all-format captain in his place. Current T20 skipper Salman Ali Agha is the frontrunner for the role, according to an India Today report.

Notably, Shan Masood has led the Men in Green in 12 games, out of which Pakistan have lost nine. On the other hand, Agha is seen as a person capable of handling the pressures of leading across formats and his role could be officially confirmed with the announcement of a red-ball head coach in the coming weeks. 

Pakistan’s next red-ball assignment in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle will be a two-match home series against South Africa later this year.

Pakistan is slated to play just five Tests this calendar year.

PCB planning on creating an ‘observatory committee’

It is understood that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is keen on establishing an ‘observatory committee’ to keep a close tab on cricketing developments and update the board about the same.

Working in tandem with new white-ball coach Mike Hesson, Naqvi also aims to redefine the role of the national selection committee. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) director of cricket and coach was roped in earlier in May, replacing Aaqib Javed for the role.

“Either there will be changes in the current selection committee which would continue to work with the Pakistan team management or a new selection set-up would be announced with prime focus on looking and finding talent from domestic and age group cricket,” a source privy to the developments was quoted as saying by India Today.

