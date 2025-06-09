‘Have Idea About Their Playing Style’: India’s X-Factor Drops Hint of His Plans To Counter England’s Aggressive Style

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial for Men in Blue’s chances in the upcoming high-octane five-match Test series against England. Furthermore, with the retirement of Ravichandran Aswhwin, Kuldeep is now expected to spearhead the spin department.

The 30-year-old will thus be eager to make his mark in the England tour, against a Three Lions side that thrives on playing aggressive cricket. Nevertheless, Kuldeep is prepared with his plans to weave his magic around with his spin bowling.

Echoing on the same lines, the chinaman bowler told Revsportz,

“I have played against England last year, and have the idea about their playing style. The only thing is that one has to be very alert all the time and stay focused. Unlike other teams, with England team, one cannot relax and play defensive. England bat in a very aggressive manner so one has to very much be in the game and plan your overs accordingly. I learnt a lot about fielding playing that England series, so will hope to apply those learnings this time in England. And most importantly, enjoy my bowling as that is what gets you wickets.”

Notably, Kuldeep’s experience has been limited to just 13 appearances in the longest format, out of a total 166 India caps. Amongst those 13, Kuldeep has played just two games in SENA countries.

Kuldeep, so far, has mostly been an asset for the Indian team in the white-ball format but now has a chance to carve out a spot for himself in the Test setup. With India yet to their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title, Kuldeep can be a X-factor in the new 2025-2027 cycle.

Speaking about his recent form, Kuldeep was in good touch in the IPL 2025 where he picked up 15 wickets in 14 games for the Delhi Capitals. His last Test appearance came during the home New Zealand series last year. He was not a part of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

