As the WTC 2025 final approaches, the question arises of who should get the nod between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.
Why Australia Should Play Josh Hazlewood Over Scott Boland in the WTC 2025 Final

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 9, 2025

As the WTC 2025 final approaches, the question arises of who should get the nod between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.

As the WTC 2025 final approaches, the question arises of who should get the nod between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.

It’s hard to be Scott Boland. He runs in and bowls with full steam every time, taking wickets in bunches. But still, he is unsure whether he will play the next game, and that’s because Australia have that famed trio – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood – doing so well for a long time.

When Boland plays, it is mostly because one of the three premium speedsters is unavailable, mostly Hazlewood. At this point, he serves as a substitute for Hazlewood; he has played 13 Tests in his career, and 12 have come in Hazlewood’s absence. The only time both were in the XI was the first Ashes Test two years ago in Birmingham, and Mitchell Starc missed that game.

Who should play between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland in the WTC 2025 final?

As the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final approaches, the question arises of who should get the nod between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are certain to play, while Beau Wesbter might be the pace-bowling all-rounder. That leaves one slot and two players to choose from.

Boland has done well almost every time he has played, and his Test numbers are staggering. He has 56 wickets at an average of 17.66 and a 38.23 strike rate in 25 innings, including two five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul. In England, seven wickets at 48 runs apiece in six outings, with a best of 3/46.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood has been an absolute beast whenever he has played red-ball cricket in the last two years. Since 2023, he has 62 wickets at 19.01 runs apiece in 26 innings, comprising three five-wicket hauls. His record in England is also encouraging: 16 wickets at an average of 31.68 in seven innings, including a five-wicket haul.

Why Josh Hazlewood should play ahead of Scott Boland in the WTC 2025 final?

As unfair as it would be on Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood should be the third pacer for Australia in the WTC 2025 final. Firstly, Hazlewood is better suited to the conditions in England and can adapt quicker than Boland. He has previous experience playing at the Lord’s; he has 13 wickets at 26.15 runs apiece in six outings at this venue.

The lengths in England must be slightly fuller than in India or Australia, and Hazlewood can make this adjustment quickly due to his natural attributes. Additionally, the slope at the Lord’s will provide some natural variation to Hazlewood, and he can trouble South Africa’s right-hand batters. He relies on subtle seam movement and will get deviation to even straight deliveries, increasing his potency.

Meanwhile, Boland is an Australian pitch specialist and might keep banging a tad shorter, which won’t fetch enough wickets. Obviously, he can also go fuller, but Boland wasn’t as effective in English conditions in the Ashes 2023. English batters were able to pick him and score at a brisk rate, which won’t be possible in Hazlewood’s case.

Hazlewood has also been in sublime form and had a fantastic IPL 2025, where he ended as a leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He looked good in the optional training session in Beckenham, nailing his lines and lengths as always. So, Hazlewood should get the nod ahead since his recent form is too tempting to ignore, and his body has held up well lately.

Australia’s possible playing XI for the WTC 2025 final

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

