Steve Smith Set For Strong Comeback in WTC 2025 Final at Favourite Venue

Steve Smith will be raring to go ahead of Australia's WTC 2025 Final clash on Wednesday.

The Lord’s Cricket Ground is all set to host the World Test Championship (WTC) Final for the 2023-2025 cycle. South Africa will take on the defending champions Australia in a quest to reign supreme, to get hands on their maiden WTC title.

The Australians are aiming for a second consecutive WTC title, after beating India comprehensively in the Final of the previous cycle in 2023. On the other hand, the Proteas have a chance to script history by winning the title for the very first time.

Steve Smith Gearing Up to Play at the Home of Cricket

Australian batter Steve Smith is back from a nearly 90-day break, and cannot wait to get going. After making a conscious call of staying away from the bat for the longest time in his career, the Australian veteran is all set to make it count at what he rates as his favourite venue after Sydney.

“I think it’s probably, outside of Sydney, my favourite ground to play at. The history and the surface itself [is special]. It always takes a few balls just to get used to that slope”, Smith said on playing at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The Aussie batter loves batting at the historic venue and his numbers at this ground truly speak for themselves. Speaking about what makes the Home of Cricket so special, Smith laid emphasis on the iconic slope-like nature of the ground.

Smith’s Stunning Stats at Lord’s

The 36-year old’s numbers at the Home of Cricket pretty much speak for themselves. In just four Test matches at this venue, he has put together 381 runs at a staggering average of 54.42, including two fifties and a mammoth double-century. His consistent performances at the Lord’s Cricket Ground have put his name on the Honours Boards.

The fifth best Test batter in the world is a vital ingredient in Australia’s recipe for success. His ability to strive under pressure and grind runs with ease stands second to none. The Australians will hope that Smith continues his purple patch at this venue.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.