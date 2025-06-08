News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘My Favourite Ground to Play at, After…’: Australian Marquee Batter Opens Up About the WTC 2025 Final Venue
world-test-championship

Steve Smith Set For Strong Comeback in WTC 2025 Final at Favourite Venue

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 8, 2025 - 3 min read

Steve Smith will be raring to go ahead of Australia's WTC 2025 Final clash on Wednesday.

‘My Favourite Ground to Play at, After…’: Australian Marquee Batter Opens Up About the WTC 2025 Final Venue

The Lord’s Cricket Ground is all set to host the World Test Championship (WTC) Final for the 2023-2025 cycle. South Africa will take on the defending champions Australia in a quest to reign supreme, to get hands on their maiden WTC title. 

The Australians are aiming for a second consecutive WTC title, after beating India comprehensively in the Final of the previous cycle in 2023. On the other hand, the Proteas have a chance to script history by winning the title for the very first time. 

Steve Smith Gearing Up to Play at the Home of Cricket

Australian batter Steve Smith is back from a nearly 90-day break, and cannot wait to get going. After making a conscious call of staying away from the bat for the longest time in his career, the Australian veteran is all set to make it count at what he rates as his favourite venue after Sydney. 

“I think it’s probably, outside of Sydney, my favourite ground to play at. The history and the surface itself [is special]. It always takes a few balls just to get used to that slope”, Smith said on playing at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. 

The Aussie batter loves batting at the historic venue and his numbers at this ground truly speak for themselves. Speaking about what makes the Home of Cricket so special, Smith laid emphasis on the iconic slope-like nature of the ground. 

“On one end, you feel like you’re standing really tall and on the other end, you feel like you’re falling over a little bit. But the ball races away, both up the hill and down the hill”, the Australian batter gathered. 

ALSO READ:

Smith’s Stunning Stats at Lord’s

The 36-year old’s numbers at the Home of Cricket pretty much speak for themselves. In just four Test matches at this venue, he has put together 381 runs at a staggering average of 54.42, including two fifties and a mammoth double-century. His consistent performances at the Lord’s Cricket Ground have put his name on the Honours Boards. 

The fifth best Test batter in the world is a vital ingredient in Australia’s recipe for success. His ability to strive under pressure and grind runs with ease stands second to none. The Australians will hope that Smith continues his purple patch at this venue.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
South Africa
Steve Smith
World Test Championship final
WTC 2025 Final
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

dane paterson south africa playing xi wtc 2025 final vs australia

The Dane Paterson Question: Should South Africa Fit in County Veteran in Playing XI vs Australia in WTC 2025 Final?

5:29 pm
CX Staff Writer
steve smith tests wtc final aus vs sa

‘Hadn’t Hit A Ball Since….’ – Steve Smith Makes Shocking Revelation Ahead of WTC 2025 Final vs South Africa

Australia will look to defend their WTC title against South Africa
11:55 am
Samarnath Soory
Is Josh Hazlewood’s ‘Supposed Side Strain’ Really Why He’s out of Adelaide Test New ‘Mystery’ Pops Up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Josh Hazlewood Eyes To Keep Rare Streak Alive With WTC 2025 Title After Winning IPL 2025 With RCB

Australia will take on South Africa in the WTC Final at Lord's
11:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
Discarded Australia Opener Marcus Harris Could Push Out Sam Konstas in Australia Squad for WTC 2025 final

Ominous Signs for South Africa As Australia Batter Gets Ready for WTC 2025 Final After Successful County Stint

The youngster was sidelined due to a lower-back stress fracture
8:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
south africa wtc 2025 final vs australia graeme smith backing SA vs AUS

Graeme Smith Slams Critics For Questioning South Africa’s Route to WTC 2025 Final

June 7, 2025
CX Staff Writer
South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma Reveals Close Call Which Might Have Cost Them WTC 2025 Final Berth

South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma Reveals Close Call Which Might Have Cost Them WTC 2025 Final Berth

Protea Skipper Temba Bavuma sheds light on his emotions after a close call during the first Test against Pakistan in January.
June 7, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.