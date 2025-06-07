News
Sai Sudharsan No.3 ENG vs IND Test series India playing xi
indian-cricket-team

Sai Sudharsan Backed For No.3 Role in England Tests by Former Australia Captain

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read

In a total of 29 FC outings, the 23-year-old batter has amassed 1957 runs at an average of 39.93 ever since his debut in 2022.

Sai Sudharsan No.3 ENG vs IND Test series India playing xi

The Indian team is going through a massive transition with Shubman Gill being named as the new Test skipper ahead of the five-match Test series against England. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee ended up picking a young team for the tour of England, including the likes of Sai Sudarshan, Arshdeep Singh, and Dhruv Jurel.

Out of all the young talents, there is one name that has been in the headlines is none other than dynamic Sai Sudarshan. He has shown some real intent in the last few months as he was the Orange Cap holder in the recently passed IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs across 15 matches. 

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has lauded the young left-hander and urged him to bat at number three in the upcoming five-match Test series against England since skipper Shubman Gill is likely to bat at number four. 

Should Sai Sudharsan Bat At No.3 For India?

“To me, this kid is a superstar, Sai Sudharsan. I think he is a number three in Test cricket. I think he is probably going to open the batting in time in India’s T20I and ODI teams. He is in their Test squad. He gets his first opportunity in England. I think he can walk in straight to bat at number three. I think technically he’s very good, he’s got all the shots, and mentally, he’s ready. He really impressed me and he’s a good-looking player as well”, Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket podcast.

READ MORE:

Sai Sudharsan’s Impressive Numbers

In the IPL 2025, Sudharsan batted with a staggering average of 54.21 and also hammered a century and six fifties for the Gujarat Titans that ended their campaign at the fourth place in the Playoffs. Sudharsan won the Emerging Player of the Season award in the IPL 2025 edition and also took part in two County stints for Surrey between 2023-24.

During his last stint, the Tamil Nadu-based batter notched up a century in English conditions while batting at No. 6. In a total of 29 FC outings, the 23-year-old batter has amassed 1957 runs at an average of 39.93 ever since his debut in 2022.

