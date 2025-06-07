Graeme Smith Slams Critics For Questioning South Africa’s Route to WTC 2025 Final

As South Africa prepares for their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia at Lord’s, there has been growing criticism of their route to the final. Critics have questioned whether South Africa truly deserve their place, given they haven’t faced the top-ranked teams like England or Australia in the 2023-2025 cycle, and their only subcontinent tour was to Bangladesh. However, Graeme Smith, who captained South Africa to No. 1 in the Test rankings in 2012, has firmly rejected these criticisms.

Graeme Smith Hits Back at Critics

South Africa’s path to the final has been unconventional, but Smith believes their achievements should not be overlooked. “Everyone knew what South Africa’s run to the WTC final was [like] and it just so happened that they went and nailed it. No one complained at the beginning [of the cycle],” he said on ESPNCricinfo. Smith emphasized that despite the critics, South Africa’s qualification is the result of consistent and hard-earned performances.

The team, led by Temba Bavuma, has faced some criticism for not having the star power often associated with world-class teams. However, Smith points out that this lack of dependence on one or two superstars has allowed the team to grow stronger as a unit. South Africa’s success has come from contributions across the board, with players like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj leading the charge. Despite facing multiple injuries, including Bavuma’s ongoing struggles with a hamstring injury, South Africa has managed to win key matches, often coming from behind in tough situations.

Smith’s leadership was defined by his mental toughness and strategic approach, especially in high-pressure moments. He believes these qualities will be crucial for Bavuma and his team in the final. “The mental preparation for Shuks [Shukri Conrad, South Africa’s head coach] and Temba [Bavuma] is gonna be so important. It doesn’t matter what other people say, you have a chance to go and play a wonderful game,” Smith said, urging the team to embrace the underdog mentality and use it as motivation.

South Africa – Road to WTC 2025 Final

Match Result 1st Test vs India, Centurion Won by an innings and 32 runs 2nd Test vs India, Cape Town Lost by 7 wickets 1st Test vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui Lost by 281 runs 2nd Test vs New Zealand, Hamilton Lost by 7 wickets 1st Test vs West Indies, Port of Spain Draw 2nd Test vs West Indies, Guyana Won by 40 runs 1st Test vs Bangladesh, Mirpur Won by 7 wickets 2nd Test vs Bangladesh, Chattogram Won by an innings and 273 runs 1st Test vs Sri Lanka, Durban Won by 233 runs 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka, Gqeberha Won by 109 runs 1st Test vs Pakistan, Centurion Won by 2 wickets 2nd Test vs Pakistan, Cape Town Won by 10 wickets

The South African side has faced several challenges in the 2023-2025 cycle, including a disappointing tour of New Zealand and a series of injuries to key players. Their victory in Bangladesh, a place where they hadn’t won a Test series in over a decade, was a key turning point. The series win in Chattogram was seen as a pivotal moment in South Africa’s journey to the final, proving that they had the belief and the resilience to perform in difficult conditions.

Can South Africa beat Australia in WTC 2025 final?

Smith is confident that South Africa can compete with Australia in the final. While acknowledging Australia’s superior experience, particularly in Test match cricket, Smith believes South Africa’s balanced team can match Australia in terms of skill and mental toughness. He has faith in their bowling attack, especially Rabada, who is capable of exploiting the conditions at Lord’s, and Jansen, who has grown into a key player for the team.

As South Africa gears up for their WTC final, Smith’s words serve as a reminder that their journey reflects the strength of their team as a whole. Smith’s belief in the collective strength of the team echoes the sentiments of many former players who believe South Africa’s underdog status might actually work in their favour.

The final at Lord’s will be a chance for South Africa to write a new chapter in their Test cricket history, one that could see them win their first-ever senior ICC title and reaffirm their place at the top of world cricket.

