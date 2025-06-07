News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Learn from Kohli’s Mindset': Former India Opener Aakash Chopra Advices New Test Skipper Shubman Gill Ahead of England vs India Series
indian-cricket-team

Former India Opener Advises Shubman Gill To Take a Cue From Virat Kohli Ahead of England vs India Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read

This series will be Shubman Gill's first assignment as the India skipper.

'Learn from Kohli’s Mindset': Former India Opener Aakash Chopra Advices New Test Skipper Shubman Gill Ahead of England vs India Series

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested the newly appointed Test skipper, Shubman Gill, obtain inspiration from the former captain Virat Kohli, ahead of their tour in England. He believes that the 25-year-old should follow Kohli’s footsteps in his new journey to lead India in red-ball cricket.

“You can take inspiration from Virat Kohli’s success — his hunger for runs, his leadership. But not necessarily his batting number. That’s a very individual choice,” he opined.

Notably, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Gill have recently informed the media in the pre-departure press conference that they are yet to decide on the batting lineup against England. However, there are still speculations that Gill is likely to take up the No.4 spot of the recently retired Kohli, while KL Rahul, who scored a gritty 116 against the England Lions, may open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill

The cricketer-turned-commentator felt that Gill should continue to open for India. According to him, the youngster doesn’t need to play in Kohli’s spot to replicate his leadership. As the captain, he should do what is best for the team and might look to play an additional pacer on English soil.

“Shubman should play where he contributes best. Batting position isn’t about copying someone. It’s about where you fit in the team and how it benefits the side. Learn from Kohli’s mindset, play with an extra bowler if needed. That’s what leaders do. Make sacrifices for the team,” he said to JioHotstar.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill in Tests

Though the opener has shown a brilliant performance in India and the subcontinents, he is yet to prove his abilities overseas. Following his debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020, he has scored 1,893 runs including five tons in the format.

Moreover, out of his nearly 2,000-run tally, 1,177 runs and four centuries have come in the home matches. His only hundred outside India has come in Chattogram, Bangladesh in 2022. His stats in England reads 88 runs in three matches at an average of 14.66.

However, the fans will hope Gill to shine on this tour after being handed over the leadership responsibilities. India will take on England for a long five-match Test series, starting on June 20, in Headingley.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
India Test Tour of England
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

How Dhruv Jurel is Slowly Confirming a Place in India's Test XI

How Dhruv Jurel is Slowly Confirming a Place in India’s Test XI

Dhruv Jurel might soon find a place in India's playing XI.
2:50 pm
Amogh Bodas
England Lions vs India A 2nd Unofficial Test Highlights Day 1 KL Rahul Slams Hundred, England Pacer Fires Warning

England Lions vs India A 2nd Unofficial Test Highlights Day 1: KL Rahul Slams Hundred, England Pacer Fires Warning

India A posted 319/7 at stumps on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test against England Lions.
12:06 am
Vishnu PN
KL Rahul 100 India A

KL Rahul Makes Statement with Century on Day 1 in England Lions vs India A, 2nd Unofficial Test

9:07 pm
Disha Asrani

England Lions vs India A 2nd Test, Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch ENG Lions vs IND A Test Series in India?

This match will be the final preparation ahead of India's five-match Test series against England.
9:01 pm
Sreejita Sen
Rohit Sharma speaks about his Test retirement.

Rohit Sharma Reveals What His Father Told Him After Test Retirement

The former India Test skipper hung up his boots after taking part in 67 matches, where he collected  4301 runs.
6:12 pm
Ashish Satyam
Shubman Gill on batting position India Test tour of England

Shubman Gill Provides Update on Batting Order Ahead of India’s Test tour of England

11:04 am
Disha Asrani
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.