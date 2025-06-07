Former India Opener Advises Shubman Gill To Take a Cue From Virat Kohli Ahead of England vs India Series

This series will be Shubman Gill's first assignment as the India skipper.

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested the newly appointed Test skipper, Shubman Gill, obtain inspiration from the former captain Virat Kohli, ahead of their tour in England. He believes that the 25-year-old should follow Kohli’s footsteps in his new journey to lead India in red-ball cricket.

“You can take inspiration from Virat Kohli’s success — his hunger for runs, his leadership. But not necessarily his batting number. That’s a very individual choice,” he opined.

Notably, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Gill have recently informed the media in the pre-departure press conference that they are yet to decide on the batting lineup against England. However, there are still speculations that Gill is likely to take up the No.4 spot of the recently retired Kohli, while KL Rahul, who scored a gritty 116 against the England Lions, may open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill

The cricketer-turned-commentator felt that Gill should continue to open for India. According to him, the youngster doesn’t need to play in Kohli’s spot to replicate his leadership. As the captain, he should do what is best for the team and might look to play an additional pacer on English soil.

“Shubman should play where he contributes best. Batting position isn’t about copying someone. It’s about where you fit in the team and how it benefits the side. Learn from Kohli’s mindset, play with an extra bowler if needed. That’s what leaders do. Make sacrifices for the team,” he said to JioHotstar.

Shubman Gill in Tests

Though the opener has shown a brilliant performance in India and the subcontinents, he is yet to prove his abilities overseas. Following his debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020, he has scored 1,893 runs including five tons in the format.

Moreover, out of his nearly 2,000-run tally, 1,177 runs and four centuries have come in the home matches. His only hundred outside India has come in Chattogram, Bangladesh in 2022. His stats in England reads 88 runs in three matches at an average of 14.66.

However, the fans will hope Gill to shine on this tour after being handed over the leadership responsibilities. India will take on England for a long five-match Test series, starting on June 20, in Headingley.

