News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
England Lions vs India A 2nd Unofficial Test Highlights Day 1 KL Rahul Slams Hundred, England Pacer Fires Warning
indian-cricket-team

England Lions vs India A 2nd Unofficial Test Highlights Day 1: KL Rahul Slams Hundred, England Pacer Fires Warning

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 4 min read

India A posted 319/7 at stumps on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test against England Lions.

England Lions vs India A 2nd Unofficial Test Highlights Day 1 KL Rahul Slams Hundred, England Pacer Fires Warning

It was a mixed day one of the second unofficial Test against England Lions for India in Northampton, with the visitors posting 319/7 at stumps after being asked to bat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (11) failed to convert starts, whereas KL Rahul (116), Karun Nair (40) and Dhruv Jurel (52) played vital knocks. The unofficial Test series between England Lions and India A is a preparatory series for the visitors ahead of the five-match Test series between hosts England and India that starts from June 20.

Let’s now take a look at some key highlights from Day 1 of the second unofficial Test between England Lions ad India A:

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s controversial dismissal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in a controversial fashion by Chris Woakes on Friday. Chris Woakes struck Yashasvi Jaiswal LBW in the seventh over of India A’s first innings.

The ball from Woakes was swinging onto Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat and the latter attempted to play the flick shot on this occasion. However, the ball ended up hitting the batter’s pads and Jaiswal was declared out. The Mumbai batter was visibly miffed with his dismissal as he gestured to the umpire that the ball ended up going down the leg stump.

However, Jaiswal was helpless because of thefact that there is no Decision Review System (DRS) in use for this fixture.

KL Rahul’s century

KL Rahul made a strong statement as an opener after he scored a 150-ball century against England Lions on Friday. KL Rahul forged an 86-run stand with Karun Nair for the third wicket before the former was dismissed in the 34th over. KL Rahul then combined a 121-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel for the fourth wicket.

This century will definitely boost the Karnataka batter’s confidence going into the Tests against England. Talking about his Tests in England, KL Rahul has scored 614 runs from nine matches at an average of 34.11, including two centuries.

Chris Woakes’ spell

Chris Woakes produced a brilliant spell of 3/50 to lead England Lions’ bowling attack against India A on Friday. He was the pick of the bowlers and first got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the seventh over before removing Abhimanyu Easwaran in the 11th over. It was Chris Woakes who broke the 86-run stand of Karun Nair and KL Rahul with the dismissal of the former in the 34th over.

ALSO READ:

India will have to be wary of the threat that Chris Woakes possesses. The all-rounder has decent numbers against India in Tests, having taken 23 wickets from nine Tests while also scoring 320 runs that includes a century.

Karun Nair vs Dhruv Jurel

Another interesting mini battle for a spot in the India playing XI for the Test series against England will be between Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel.

After having scored 94 and 53* in the first match, Dhruv Jurel scored another fifty (52) on Friday.
Karun Nair too impressed in the first game, scoring a fine double century before scoring 40 runs in the first innings of the second match against England Lions.

It would be difficult to leave both of them out of the India playing XI against England, but there might come a situation wherein only one makes the cut.

Dhruv Jurel is in direct competition with Rishabh Pant for a spot in the playing XI. Karun, on the other hand, could bat one down with skipper Shubman Gill bats at number four. Rishabh Pant would then bat at number five, and he will be followed by the all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja before the lower-order batters come into play.

It’s safe to say that the Indian team management have a happy selection headache and it will be interesting to see how and if Dhruv Jurel makes the final playing XI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chris Woakes
Cricket
Dhruv Jurel
England Lions vs India A
England vs India
Karun Nair
KL Rahul
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

KL Rahul 100 India A

KL Rahul Makes Statement with Century on Day 1 in England Lions vs India A, 2nd Unofficial Test

9:07 pm
Disha Asrani

England Lions vs India A 2nd Test, Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch ENG Lions vs IND A Test Series in India?

This match will be the final preparation ahead of India's five-match Test series against England.
9:01 pm
Sreejita Sen
Rohit Sharma speaks about his Test retirement.

Rohit Sharma Reveals What His Father Told Him After Test Retirement

The former India Test skipper hung up his boots after taking part in 67 matches, where he collected  4301 runs.
6:12 pm
Ashish Satyam
Shubman Gill on batting position India Test tour of England

Shubman Gill Provides Update on Batting Order Ahead of India’s Test tour of England

11:04 am
Disha Asrani
Recently Retired Player Priyank Panchal Slams Selectors For Sarfaraz Khan Omission From India Test Squad for England Tour

Gautam Gambhir Almost Confirms THIS Batter Will Be In The Playing XI For India In England Test Series

India will begin the series with the Test in Leeds on June 20
8:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ricky Ponting on Shubman Gill ahead of India tour of England

Former Australian Skipper Wants Shubman Gill To Bat At THIS Position During India Tour Of England

He reckoned that the added pressure of captaincy may affect Gill's batting. 
June 5, 2025
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.