Ahead of England Test Series, India Batter Sai Sudharsan Reveals Moment That Changed His Career Trajectory
indian-cricket-team

‘Big Turning Point’: Ahead of England Test Series, India Batter Reveals Moment That Changed His Career Trajectory

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read

The five-match Test series between England and India will kick off on June 20.

Ahead of England Test Series, India Batter Sai Sudharsan Reveals Moment That Changed His Career Trajectory

Youngster Sai Sudharsan has recently earned his maiden India call-up ahead of the five-match Test series in England. The Tamil Nadu batter revealed that he was once dropped from the Under-19 state team due to fitness issues, early in his career. Since then, the southpaw focused more on his training and diet plan to scale up his physical strength. The rapid and drastic changes in his fitness level saw the batter representing India A a few months later.

“I was a bit fat when I was young but I realized that it’s very difficult to excel and express your skill sets if you’re not in the right shape. When I was playing U-19s, I got dropped from the Tamil Nadu team. That snub was a big turning point because it hit me really hard. It was a big moment for me and I realised that a lot of things have to change. I changed my food habits, I changed the way I trained. Having made those changes, I went on to play for India A that year,” said Sudharsan in a Times of India interview.

Sai Sudharsan on Playing at No.3

With a new squad on tour following the recent Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the management is yet to decide on the batting order of India in the upcoming series. There are speculations that Sudharsan may come in at No.3, in place of the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill. However, the opener emphasized the opportunity to play for India and stated that he would be flexible in any position that the management offers to him.

“Wherever the team tells me to play, I’ll be ready. There’s nothing more special than playing for the country. I’ve always played in the top order for my state, but it’s absolutely the team’s call. I’m happy just to play for India,” expressed Sudharsan.

ALSO READ:

While being asked about taking over the baton from Indian stalwarts like Rohit and Kohli, he opined that those are “very big shoes to fill.” However, the southpaw acknowledged his continuous efforts and hard work and hoped to play a pivotal role in winning the series for India.

“I’m not looking at it in that way, I am just trying to be myself and be prepared for whatever situation or challenge that comes in front. Of course, these are very big shoes to fill, but I am just looking to give my best, work as hard as possible, win the series and create lovely memories for my country,” he added.

Sudharsan in Recent Matches

The 23-year-old has had a brilliant season in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Sudharsan scored 759 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 156.17 for his franchise Gujarat Titans. His run-tally also included an unbeaten 108-run knock off 61 balls against the Delhi Capitals. Moreover, he won the Orange Cap this season, for becoming the highest run-getter of the tournament.

The batter also has the experience of playing on English soil. Previously, he has put up 281 runs in two seasons of the County Championship and helped Surrey to win the title in 2023. Sudharsan has also scored 1,957 runs in 29 First-Class matches.

