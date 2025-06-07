News
KL Rahul smashed a century for India A in the second unofficial Test against England Lions.
KL Rahul Lauded For Special Quality After Kicking Off England Tour With a Century

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read

Rahul also batted well when India went to Australia to take part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year.

KL Rahul smashed a century for India A in the second unofficial Test against England Lions.

Star batter KL Rahul wreaked havoc with the bat as he smashed a century while playing for  India A against England Lions ahead of the five-Test series. Rahul has been an integral part of the Indian team when it comes to ODIs and Tests, and now that he has scored a hundred, chances are high that he will get to open in the playing XI when India lock horns with England in the first Test in Headingley.

Rahul also batted well when India went to Australia to take part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, he got a chance to start the proceedings and did quite well there, scoring a couple of fifties. Now that Rohit Sharma has retired from Test cricket, Rahul is likely to play as the full-time opener in the red ball format.

KL Rahul Gets Applause For Humility

KL Rahul’s coach, Samuel Jayaraj, feels that he is mentally tough, as over the years he has faced a lot of challenges. This is the reason why Rahul is so humble and down-to-earth as a person. Even after getting dropped from India’s T20I team that won the World Cup in 2024, Rahul stood there with determination and kept working hard. 

“He follows instructions really well. If you noticed in the Champions Trophy, his role was very specific, and he executed it perfectly. In fact, despite having a very good ODI World Cup, he wasn’t picked for the T20 World Cup. He didn’t crib or get frustrated. Because he has seen these things as a kid. That’s why he’s so strong today both mentally and technically. And that’s his biggest strength. He’s matured a lot. He’s been playing cricket at a high level for 10 years now. That experience shows. If you watch him now, he’s a completely different player — much calmer, composed, and in control. For me, that calmness is what stands out the most,” he added.”

IND vs ENG Test Full Schedule

Rahul will be looking to make it big if given a chance in the five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20. Star batter Shubman Gill will lead the team after the BCCI appointed him as a full-time Test skipper. The first Test will begin on June 20 at Headingley, followed by the second Test that is slated to take place on  July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Third red ball game will be played on July 10 at the iconic Lord’s. Both India and England will be getting a nine-day break between the third and fourth Test, which will be transpiring at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23. The series will end at Kennington Oval in London.

