Former India Batter Names Three Uncapped Players From IPL 2025 To Make The Squad for 2026 T20 World Cup

India and Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup

The Indian Premier League (IPL) as always has provided the platform for incredible players within the country’s domestic circuit to showcase their talent on the biggest stage.

Among them were Punjab Kings opening duo Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh and Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

IPL 2025 star trio touted to be in India squad for 2026 T20 World Cup

Arya, who has had a superb season in the Delhi Premier League 2024 and in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, impressed on his IPL debut scoring 47 off 23 balls against Gujarat Titans. The 23-year-old then became the first centurion of IPL 2025 when he smashed 103 off 42 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur.

The left-hander finished the season with 475 runs from 17 matches at a strike rate of 179 and an average of 28.

His opening partner Prabhsimran Singh also played a crucial role in PBKS ending their 11-year drought of reaching the playoffs and then the final of the 2025 with 549 runs from 17 matches at a strike rate of 160 at an average of 32.

Suryavanshi was the talk of the town even before the season began as he was just 13-years old when he was picked by Rajasthan Royals for a sum of INR 3.4 crore. The Rajasthan batter had to wait for a long time for his IPL debut, but when it happen, he grabbed his chances with both hands.

In his debut against Lucknow Super Giants, the youngster began his career in IPL’with a massive six over deep extra-cover against a seasoned pacer like Shardul Thakur and scored 34 off 20 balls.

Just when the hype about the teenager was settling down, he became the youngest ever to score a hundred in T20 cricket and in the IPL with the second fastest century in the competition’s history. His 101 off just 38 balls against a bowling attack of seasoned internationals kept him in the limelight even though RR finished second from the bottom in the points table.

Robin Uthappa predicts trio’s selection

The trio of Arya, Prabhsimran and Suryavanshi are certainly the candidates to play in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, predicted 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa.

“Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all of them will definitely be in contention for a World Cup spot. It’s about using the remaining T20s before the tournament to figure out the best 15-man squad. You already have Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all Test players who can also thrive in T20s,” Uthappa said at a Jio Hotstar event.

“Then there’s Sanju Samson. So it’s going to be a challenge figuring out who makes the cut. Fitness will play a key role — you want a fully fit squad going into a World Cup, and I’m sure that’s something the selectors and management will be closely monitoring,” he said.

