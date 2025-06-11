News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill became India's Test skipper.
indian-cricket-team

Did BCCI Jump The Gun In Appointing Shubman Gill As Test Skipper? Former Wicketkeeper Opines

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 3 min read

As of now, Gill has not captained in Test matches or ODIs, but has led the team in five T20Is on a tour of Zimbabwe back in 2024.

Shubman Gill became India's Test skipper.

The BCCI selection committee, led by former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar, named Shubman Gill as the new Test captain after the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from the longest format of the game. Gill’s first captaincy assignment will be the five-Test series in England starting on June 20.

Rishabh Pant has been appointed as Gill’s deputy ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, who was India’s vice-captain during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and captained in the two Test matches Rohit had missed.

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta spoke about Gill’s appointment as a full-time Test skipper of the Indian team in an exclusive interview with CricXtasy.

Deep Dasgupta on Shubman Gill becoming Test captain

The former wicketkeeper feels that it’s the right decision by the BCCI, and since the team is going through a transition period, it’s a good choice.

READ MORE:

“I don’t think so. I definitely don’t think so,” Dasgupta said. “Please don’t look at this decision in isolation. I think the context is extremely important. This is the start of a new WTC cycle. The team’s going through a transition period. There are a lot of young players. Ideally, you would have wanted somebody to be groomed in the last year or so, which unfortunately did not happen. But at the end of the day, you don’t have too many options. I mean, your first choice would have just been Jasprit Bumrah.”

Why Did Not Bumrah Become The Test Captain?

The fast bowler was another candidate for Test captaincy, but Dasgupta cited workload management as one reason Bumrah may not be a great fit for the role.

“But then, you know, thinking about workload…If somebody who might not end up playing all the Test matches or be there for all the Test matches, for a team going through a transition, it becomes a little difficult. If it had been a set team, I could have toyed around with the idea. Personally, I’m saying, you know, set team, set players, all settled side.

“Then you have someone like him and then groom a younger captain to look for a couple years. But then this is also a new side, a lot of new players. I agree with that decision. Take that leap of faith. Go with someone you think. These are all educated decisions”, Deep Dasgupta told CricXtasy.

As of now, Gill has not captained in Test matches or ODIs, but has led the team in five T20Is on a tour of Zimbabwe back in 2024. The Punjab-based batter has taken part in 32 Test matches so far after making his debut at the MCG on India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21. He has amassed 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 and also took part in the two WTC finals there in 2021 and 2023.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

deep dasgupta
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
ENG vs IND Tests
Shubman Gill
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

“Shubman Gill Must Be Able To”: Mental Conditioning Coach Lays Emphasis on Indian Skipper’s Monumental Task Ahead of England Series

‘Shubman Gill Must Be Able To…’: Mental Conditioning Coach Lays Emphasis on Indian Skipper’s Monumental Task Ahead of England Series

Shubman Gill led India is set to take on England at Leeds on June 20.
9:50 pm
Amogh Bodas
“These Players Aren’t Replaceable…”: Former Wicket-Keeper Speaks on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Successor Ahead of the England Series

Former Wicketkeeper Opens Up On Possible Successor Of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Ahead of the England Series

Ex-India player speaks about India's road ahead after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
7:42 pm
CX Staff Writer
rohit sharma odi retirement champions trophy 2025 shubman gill

‘We Expected Him To..’: Rohit Sharma’s Future In ODI Cricket Under Doubt Following Latest Revelation

India now have three different captains for each format
4:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
Not Part of India’s Test Squad, Tanush Kotian Gives Timely Reminder to Selectors With Unbeaten 90 in 2nd Eng Lions vs India a Test

Not Part of India’s Test Squad, Tanush Kotian Gives Timely Reminder to Selectors With Unbeaten 90 in 2nd Eng Lions vs India a Test

Tanush Kotian scored an unbeaten 90 in the second innings of the second unofficial Test against England Lions.
June 9, 2025
Vishnu PN
[WATCH]: Rishabh Pant Back In Training To Dismiss Injury Concerns Ahead of England Test Series

Rishabh Pant Back in Training to Dismiss Injury Concerns Ahead of England Test Series [WATCH]

Rishabh Pant has registered two hundreds and as many fifties on English soil.
June 9, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Yuzvendra Chahal or Harpreet Brar? Who Will Punjab Kings Play on IPL 2025 Final vs RCB in Ahmedabad?

Former India Batter Names Three Uncapped Players From IPL 2025 To Make The Squad for 2026 T20 World Cup

India and Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup
June 9, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.