News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
england test team
news

Injury Concerns For England As Pacer Hobbles Off Ahead Of India Tests

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 9, 2025 - 3 min read

England already don't have Mark Wood and Jofra Archer

england test team

England suffered a massive setback ahead of the five-match Test series against India as key pacer Josh Tongue hobbled off the pitch during Day 3 of the second four-day game for England Lions against India A.

Tongue had missed the entirety of 2024 and more than half of 2023 season due to a series of injuries and health issues. The 27-year-old tore his hamstring during The Hundred 2023 just after returning from an aggravated pectoral muscle injury.

Josh Tongue hobbles off during England Lions vs India A 2nd match

He finally returned in early 2025 during the shadow tour of Australia in January and played two matches. He then went on to play the County Championship 2025 for his domestic side Nottinghamshire and claimed 15 wickets from three matches which got him back into the national team for the lone Test against Zimbabwe last month.

He was then named alongside Chris Woakes, another pacer returning from a serious ankle injury, in England Lions’ playing XI for the second India A match in Northampton to prove his fitness for the England Test series.

ALSO READ:

Tongue was able to bowl just four overs in the second innings before walking off the field. This is a huge setback for England as they are without key pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for the first Test in Leeds starting from June 20.

The likes of Olly Stone and Gus Atkinson are also out with injuries, prompting England selectors to go with Tongue, Woakes, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook and Jamie Overton.

If Tongue is unable to be ready for the series or just the first Test like Archer, it is likely England will call-up Matthew Potts for the Leeds Test.

Tongue’s long-term health struggles

It is a big blow for Tongue who has been struggling with injuries all his career. Even before his Test debut in 2023 against Ireland, the then 25-year-old had contemplated retirement from professional cricket due to a neurological condition called thoracic outlet syndrome which caused compression of the nerves and blood vessels connecting his neck and shoulders.

After receiving treatment for the condition for 15 months, Tongue played three Tests including an Ashes Test at Lord’s in June 2023.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England Lions vs India A
England vs India
India A
Josh Tongue
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

‘Have Idea About Their Playing Style’: India’s X-Factor Kuldeep Yadav Drops Hint of His Plans To Counter England’s Aggressive Style

‘Have Idea About Their Playing Style’: India’s X-Factor Drops Hint of His Plans To Counter England’s Aggressive Style

4:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
next-virat-kohli-former-england-spinner-monty-panesar-backs-sai-sudharsan-to-become-indias-batting-superstar

‘Next Virat Kohli’: Former England spinner Monty Panesar backs THIS player to become India’s batting superstar

India will begin their post-Virat Kohli era when they take on England in a five-match Test series.
4:05 pm
Vishnu PN
south africa wtc final sa vs aus

Ahead Of The WTC 2025 Final vs Australia, South Africa Opener Answers Age-Old Question About His Team

South Africa will face off against Australia from Wednesday
1:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
jasprit bumrah mumbai indians ipl 2025 cameron green

Former Mumbai Indians All-rounder Reveals Special Message He Received From Jasprit Bumrah Before Critical Surgery

Bumrah claimed 18 wickets from 12 matches for MI in IPL 2025
10:45 am
Samarnath Soory
Explained Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Not Avail DRS for Dubious LBW Call That Saw Him Fume at the Umpire

Explained: Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Not Avail DRS for Dubious LBW Call That Saw Him Fume at the Umpire

Earlier in the innings, Dindigul had already used both their reviews while trying to review wide balls in the first over.
9:23 am
Sagar Paul
Eng Lions vs Ind A Day 3 Khaleel Ahmed Makes An Impression, Yashasvi Jaiswal Worry for India

Eng Lions vs Ind A Day 3: Khaleel Ahmed Makes An Impression, Yashasvi Jaiswal Worry for India

Khaleel Ahmed and Yashasvi Jaiswal had contrasting fortunes on Day three of the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A.
12:30 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.