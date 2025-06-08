News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former Coach Urges Inclusion of This Player in India Playing XI for England Tests
indian-cricket-team

Former Coach Urges Inclusion of This Player in India Playing XI for England Tests

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 8, 2025 - 3 min read

He missed the last series against Australia because of an injury.

Former Coach Urges Inclusion of This Player in India Playing XI for England Tests

India and England are about to face each other in a big five-match Test series starting on June 20. India will be going into the series with a fairly new and young squad. Shubman Gill has been named the captain, and the team includes a mix of young players and a few returning ones. One of those making a comeback is left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the last series against Australia because of an injury.

With senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently retiring from Test cricket, there’s now a good chance for Kuldeep Yadav to get more opportunities in the playing XI. Speaking to RevSportz, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun supported the idea of including the left-arm wrist spinner in India’s playing XI for the Test series.

ALSO READ:

Why Kuldeep Could Be Crucial in English Conditions

Since English pitches often help seam bowlers more, some may wonder if there’s room for another spinner like Kuldeep. But Bharat Arun thinks there is. He said that Kuldeep should definitely play. Even if he doesn’t bowl much in the first innings, he could be very useful in the second innings. Bharat explained that wrist spinners often do well in England, especially when the pitch is slightly damp or when fast bowlers have created rough patches on the pitch. These rough areas can help spinners get turn. However, making use of that rough is a special skill. He pointed out that someone like Shane Warne was great at doing that, and he believes Kuldeep also has the talent to succeed in such conditions.

“Yes, I would play Kuldeep Yadav,” Bharat Arun told RevSportz. “Even if not in the first innings, second innings, he would be a handful to deal with. Wrist spinners have always been effective, especially in England. Maybe even initially, when there is a little bit of dampness in the wicket, there is help for those wrist spinners. And also, the roughs that the bowlers create. But again, using the rough is a separate art. It’s not just bowling. I think somebody who instantly comes to our mind is Shane Warne. I think Kuldeep has got enough skills to be successful in England.”

Kuldeep is the only specialist spinner in the squad, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar also part of the spin group. Jadeja is expected to play as the main spin-bowling all-rounder, given his previous success in English conditions. However, India has largely gone with a pace-heavy squad for this tour.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Bharat Arun
ENG vs IND 2025
India
India tour of England
Kuldeep Yadav
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Sai Sudharsan No.3 ENG vs IND Test series India playing xi

Sai Sudharsan Backed For No.3 Role in England Tests by Former Australia Captain

In a total of 29 FC outings, the 23-year-old batter has amassed 1957 runs at an average of 39.93 ever since his debut in 2022.
6:26 pm
Ashish Satyam
kl rahul india a

KL Rahul Gets Stamp of Approval From Opposition Camp; England Pacer Hails His Century for India A

KL Rahul scored 117 against England Lions against India A
5:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
KL Rahul smashed a century for India A in the second unofficial Test against England Lions.

KL Rahul Lauded For Special Quality After Kicking Off England Tour With a Century

Rahul also batted well when India went to Australia to take part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year.
5:14 pm
Ashish Satyam
Ahead of England Test Series, India Batter Sai Sudharsan Reveals Moment That Changed His Career Trajectory

‘Big Turning Point’: Ahead of England Test Series, India Batter Reveals Moment That Changed His Career Trajectory

The five-match Test series between England and India will kick off on June 20.
4:53 pm
Sreejita Sen
'It Was My Call...No Pressure' - Rohit Sharma Reveals Leeway Given By BCCI During Australia Tour

‘We Warned Him Not To…’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Shocking Incident From India A’s Tour Of West Indies In 2012

Rohit Sharma had recently announced his retirement from Test cricket
3:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
'Learn from Kohli’s Mindset': Former India Opener Aakash Chopra Advices New Test Skipper Shubman Gill Ahead of England vs India Series

Former India Opener Advises Shubman Gill To Take a Cue From Virat Kohli Ahead of England vs India Series

This series will be Shubman Gill's first assignment as the India skipper.
3:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.